Lucintel Forecasts the Global Hypersonic Weapon Market to Reach $12.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hypersonic weapon market looks promising with opportunities in the land, naval, and airborne markets. The global hypersonic weapon market is expected to reach an estimated $12.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for enhanced air defense systems and rising global security threats.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in hypersonic weapon market to 2030 by type (hypersonic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicle), sub system (guidance system, propulsion system, boost-glide, and warhead), range (short-range, medium-range, and long-range), domain (land, naval, and airborne), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hypersonic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicle are the major segments of hypersonic weapon market by type. Lucintel forecasts that hypersonic missiles is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to their adaptability in a variety of operational contexts.

Within this market, airborne is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising use of hypersonic weapons to achieve extra distance from a fighter aircraft, UAV, and a bomber owing to their high speeds and advanced propulsion systems.

Download sample by clicking on hypersonic weapon market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumann, L3Harris Technologies, Leidos, Thales, General Dynamics, Boeing, Israel Aerospace, and BAE Systems are the major suppliers in the hypersonic weapon market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Temperature Control Smart Mug Market in Canada

Video Test Instrument Market in Canada

GaAs RF Semiconductor Market in Canada

Load Break Switches Market in Canada

PCIe Buffers Market in Canada

Retroreflective Sensors Market in Canada