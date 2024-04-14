Lucintel Forecasts the Global Flip Chip CSP Package Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global flip chip CSP package market looks promising with opportunities in the auto and transportation, consumer electronic, and communication markets. The global flip chip CSP package market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-density packaging and rising preference for miniaturized electronics.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in flip chip CSP package market to 2030 by type (bare die type, molded (CUF, MUF) type, SiP type, hybrid (fcSCSP) type, and others), application (auto and transportation, consumer electronics, communication, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, Bare Die Type, Molded Type, SiP Type, and Hybrid Type are the major segments of flip chip CSP package market by type. Lucintel forecasts that bare die type is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its cost-effectiveness and higher performance.

Within this market, consumer electronics is expected to witness highest growth due to widespread use of flip chip CSP package in this sector to reduce weight and size, integrate functions, lower costs, and shorten time-to-market.

Download sample by clicking on flip chip CSP package market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Amkor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ASE, Intel, JCET, Samsung, SPIL, Powertech Technology, Tongfu Microelectronics, and Tianshui Huatian Technology are the major suppliers in the flip chip CSP package market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Digital Multichannel Analyzer Market in Canada

Gaming Gadgets Market in Canada

Mast Head Amplifiers Market in Canada

MPPT Charge Controller Market in Canada

Pellicle Market in Canada

PTZ Cameras Market in Canada