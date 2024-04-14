Lucintel Forecasts the Global Defense Electronic Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global defense electronic market looks promising with opportunities in the navigation, communication, display, C4ISR, electronic warfare, radar, and optronics markets. The global defense electronic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for AI and IoT devices in military operations and rising adoption of integrated defense electronic technologies.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in defense electronic market to 2030 by platform (airborne, marine, land, and space), end use (navigation, communication, display, C4ISR, electronic warfare, radar, and optronics), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, airborne, marine, land, and space are the major segments of defense electronic market by platform. Lucintel forecasts that space is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing use of defense electronics in this platform to assistance with weather monitoring, surveillance & reconnaissance, navigation, and communication, as well as for quick and secure data transfer.

Within this market, optronics is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on defense electronic market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rise in geopolitical tensions and security threats, growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, and presence of defense electronics manufacturers in the region.

Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Thales, BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies, Honeywell International, Rheinmetall, and SAAB are the major suppliers in the defense electronic market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market in Canada

Sputtering Targets and Sputtered Films Market in Canada

USB Isolators Market in Canada

USB-C Connector Market in Canada

Barcode Plastic Card Market in Canada

Circuit Breaker Tester Market in Canada