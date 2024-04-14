Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cyber Warfare Market to Reach $120.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cyber warfare market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, aerospace and defense, IT and telecommunication, energy and utilities, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and media & entertainment markets. The global cyber warfare market is expected to reach an estimated $120.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased frequency of complex cyberthreats and escalating geopolitical tensions and state-sponsored cyber activities.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cyber warfare market to 2030 by security type (network security, cloud application security, end-point security, secure web gateway, and application security), end use (BFSI, aerospace and defense, IT and telecommunication, energy and utilities, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, network security, cloud application security, end-point security, secure web gateway, and application security are the major segments of cyber warfare market by security type. Lucintel forecasts that network security is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its usage in safeguarding sensitive data, military systems, and vital infrastructure.

Within this market, BFSI is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising usage of cyber warfare in this sector for protecting enormous volumes of priceless information and resources.

Download sample by clicking on cyber warfare market

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing smartphone usage and rapid digitalization in the region.

BAE Systems, The Boeing, General Dynamic, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Mandiant, Leonardo, Booz Allen Hamilton, DXC Technology, and Airbus are the major suppliers in the cyber warfare market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Magnetoencephalography Market in Canada

Ultrasound Probe Covers Market in Canada

Alexandrite Gemstone Lasers Market in Canada

Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Canada

E-scrap and printed circuit board (PCB) E-scrap Market in Canada

RISC-V Technology Market in Canada