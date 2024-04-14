Lucintel Forecasts the Global Cruise Missile Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cruise missile market looks promising with opportunities in the attack and defensive markets. The global cruise missile market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising incidence of cross-border agitations and terrorist activities across the globe and rising preference for 3D printed missile components and structures.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cruise missile market to 2030 by launch platform (air, surface combatant, submarine, and land), range (short range missile, medium range missile, and long range missile), speed (subsonic, supersonic, and hypersonic), application (attack and defensive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, air, surface combatant, submarine, and land are the major segments of cruise missile market by launch platform. Lucintel forecasts that air will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its long range and ability to strike target from variety of angles.

Within this market, attack is expected to witness the higher growth due to rising usage of cruise missile in this application for more versatile and wider range of missions.

Download sample by clicking on cruise missile market

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rise in cross-border tensions, expanding military budget, and growing demand for more sophisticated weaponry to improve defence capabilities in the region.

Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, DRDO, The Boeing, MBDA, Tactical Missiles, Kongsberg Gruppen, Roketsan, Avibras Indstria Aeroespacial, and China Aerospace Science and Technology are the major suppliers in the cruise missile market.

