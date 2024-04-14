Lucintel Forecasts the Global Avionic Data Loader Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global avionic data loader market looks promising with opportunities in the airline, MROs, and avionics equipment supplier markets. The global avionic data loader market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in political and geographical tensions between the countries and increasing demand for this technology from airlines.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in avionic data loader market to 2030 by type (airborne data loader and portable data loader), application (airline, MROs, avionics equipment supplier, and aircraft manufacture), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, airborne and portable are the major segments of avionic data loader market by type. Lucintel forecasts that portable data loader will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to it’s adaptability and mobility as they can be easily transported and used with a variety of aircraft.

Within this market, airline will remain the largest segment due to rising use of data loader in aviation avionics systems for a variety of purposes connected to data management and loading.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing need for cutting-edge avionics systems that securely and efficiently integrate and update aircraft data in the region.

Honeywell International, Avionica, Astronics, Avionics Interface Technologies (AIT), Teledyne Controls, Collins Aerospace, and MBS Electronic Systems are the major suppliers in the avionic data loader market.

