Lucintel Forecasts the Global Attack Helicopter Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global attack helicopter market looks promising with opportunities in the army, navy, and airforce markets. The global attack helicopter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising modernization among military and rising geopolitical tensions and security concerns.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in attack helicopter market to 2030 by type (single-engine and twin-engine), maximum takeoff weight (below 8 metric tons and above 8 metric tons), end use (army, navy, and airforce), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single-engine and twin-engine are the major segments of attack helicopter market by type. Lucintel forecasts that twin-engine is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to it’s capacity to continue running even if one of its engines fails.

Within this market, air force is expected to witness the highest growth due to increase in demand for attack helicopters among these forces as CAS remains a crucial idea in contemporary warfare.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing focus on counterterrorism and homeland security in the region.

Denel, The Boeing, Russian Helicopters, Textron, HAL Turkish Aerospace, MD Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, Airbus Helicopters, Lockheed Martin, and Leonardo — Finmeccanica are the major suppliers in the attack helicopter market.

