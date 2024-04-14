Lucintel Forecasts the Global Wafer Level Chip Scale Packaging Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global wafer level chip scale packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the Bluetooth, WLAN, PMIC/PMU, MOSFET, and camera applications. The global wafer level chip scale packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of advanced semiconductor and rising miniaturization of electronic devices.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in wafer level chip scale packaging market to 2030 by type (redistribution and molded substrate), application (bluetooth, WLAN, PMIC/PMU, MOSFET, camera, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, redistribution and molded substrate are the major segments of wafer level chip scale packaging market by type. Lucintel forecasts that redistribution is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, PMIC/PMU is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

National Semiconductor, TSMC, Semco, Samsung Electronics, Amkor, JCET, ASE, Texas Instruments, PTI, and Nepes are the major suppliers in the wafer level chip scale packaging market.

