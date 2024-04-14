Lucintel Forecasts the Global Flip Chip Ball Grid Array Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global flip chip ball grid array market looks promising with opportunities in the PC, Server, TV, Set Top Box, and Automotive applications. The global flip chip ball grid array market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for consumer electronics, high growth of automotive industry, and rising demand for smaller and more efficient packaging solutions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in flip chip ball grid array market to 2030 by type (bare die FCBGA, SiP FCBGA, and lidded FCBGA), application (PC, server, TV, set top box, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, Bare Die FCBGA, SiP FCBGA, and Lidded FCBGA are the major segments of flip chip ball grid array market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that bare die FCBGA is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, PC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Intel, Renesas Electronics, Amkor Technology, Panasonic, SFA Semicon, Valtronic, Analog Devices (ADI), NexLogic Technologies, and Tongfu Microelectronics are the major suppliers in the flip chip ball grid array market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

