Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fan-out wafer level packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the IT and telecommunication, consumer electronic, aerospace and defense, industrial, automotive, and healthcare markets. The global fan-out wafer level packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of AI and IoT in the automotive industry and rising preference for miniaturized electronic components.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in fan-out wafer level packaging market to 2030 by type (standard density fan-out and high density fan-out), business model (outsourced assembly and test (OSAT), foundry, and identity management (IDM)), end use industry (IT and telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, standard density and high density are the major segments of fan-out wafer level packaging market by type. Lucintel forecasts that high density is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on fan-out wafer level packaging market

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

NXP Semiconductors, STATS ChipPAC, Infineon Technologies, Amkor Technology, Renesas Electronics, Cypress Semiconductor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Powertech Technology, and ASE Technology Holding are the major suppliers in the fan-out wafer level packaging market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Bioleaching Market in Canada

Circular Oxygen Chamber Market in Canada

Civil Helicopter Market in Canada

Cold Heading Machine Market in Canada

Copper, Nickel, Lead And Zinc Market in Canada

Electromagnetic Shielding Film For Fpc Market in Canada