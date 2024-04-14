Lucintel Forecasts the Global Airport Robot Market to is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-14 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global airport robot market looks promising with opportunities in the airport security, boarding pass scanning, airport baggage system, and passenger guidance markets. The global airport robot market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growth in international passenger aviation and increasing usage of taxibot.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in airport robot market to 2030 by type (humanoid and non-humanoid), application (landside and terminal), end use (airport security, boarding pass scanning, airport baggage system, passenger guidance, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, landside and terminal are the major segments of airport robot market by application. Lucintel forecasts that terminal is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, airport baggage system is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

ABB, Avidbots, Cyberdyne, ECA, LG Electronics, SITA, SoftBank, Stanley Robotics, UVD Robots, and YUJIN ROBOT are the major suppliers in the airport robot market.

