Global Brazil Aesthetic Equipment Market is expected to experience a substantial increase, targeting US$ 8.6 Billion by 2033, according to FMI Research

As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the brazil aesthetic equipment market demand was around US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 8.6 Billion in 2033.

Aesthetic equipment are necessary because they help individuals improve their boost their self-confidence. Aesthetic equipment are used in minimally invasive therapies to improve a person’s physical appearance by combining healthcare and beauty services with lasers or other energy-based technologies. These devices are used in various applications, including skin tightening, photorejuvenation, facial skin resurfacing, hair removal, cellulite reduction, tattoos and pigmentation, vascular lesions, acne and acne scars, and others.

The historical growth of leading companies is an important forecasting factor for the Brazil Aesthetic equipment market. As the market becomes more competitive, companies with a history of strong growth are likely to have an advantage over newer entrants. These companies can have a larger customer base, better brand recognition, and a more established distribution network, giving them an advantage in the market. By increasing investment in Research and Development, manufacturers could develop new technologies that could improve the efficacy, safety, and ease of use of aesthetic equipment. This could lead to greater acceptance of these devices by medical professionals and patients.

As a result of Research and Development, manufacturers may bring new and innovative products to market. This could lead to a greater variety of devices for different aesthetic procedures to meet different patient needs. Increasing Research and Development investment could lead to the development of more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing techniques, resulting in lower production costs. This could allow manufacturers to pass the savings on to consumers, making devices more affordable.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Non-Energy based aesthetic device is the leading segment as device type, and holds about 4% market value share in the Brazilian market 2022 as people are getting more aware of the risks and side effects associated with invasive cosmetic surgeries, thus, significantly increasing the demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures.

Breast Augmentation lead in terms of application of the Brazil aesthetic medical device with a market value share of around 8% by 2022 as breast augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic surgical procedures in Brazil.

Body and extremities dominated the Brazil market with value share of around 6% in 2022 owed to increasing adoption of non-invasive treatments for the reduction of unwanted fat in the arms, legs and other areas of the body

In terms of social class, Class B segment dominated the Brazilian market with value share of around 7% in 2022 as this class predominantly constitutes the middle income population and there is higher adoption of aesthetic equipment within this category.

By end user, dermatology and cosmetology clinics held a share of around 8% in 2022; because they provide a wide range of aesthetic procedures and treatments, and they invest heavily in the latest technologies and medical devices to meet the demand of their patients.

Southeast region held a value share of around 5% in 2022. The Southeast region of Brazil has the highest population density in the country, with a huge and expanding middle-class population driving up demand for aesthetic treatments.

“Growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures, rising public awareness about cosmetic products, and increasing consumer spending on cosmetic procedures, are driving the Brazilian aesthetic equipment market,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

Strategic alliances and collaborations is one of the key strategy within the Brazilian aesthetic equipment market. Manufacturers are forming strategic alliances and collaborations to improve their supply chain and distribution channels, reach out to new markets, and offer their products to a wider range of customers. This has resulted in an increase in the availability and affordability of cosmetic medical devices in Brazil.

A few examples of strategies acquired by the key players:

In May 2022, Under an exclusive collaboration arrangement with FixNip LTD, GC Esthetics Inc. introduced an advanced nipple-areola complex (NAC) FixNip NRI reconstructive implant in Europe.

In 9 April 2019, Merz company launched new Belotero dermal filler products for lips. The product specifically designed for lip enhancement and treatment of perioral lines.

Key Companies Profiled:

AbbVie Inc.

Alma Lasers

Cutera Inc.

Silimed Indústria de Implantes Ltda.

GC Aesthetics

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Hologic Inc.

Boston Scientific (Lumenis Inc.)

LUTRONIC

Syneron Medical Ltd

Venus Concept

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Lifesil

Key Market Segments Covered in the Brazil Aesthetic Equipment Industry Research:

Device:

Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Laser-Assisted Liposuction (LAL) Devices Laser Resurfacing Devices Radio Frequency-Assisted Liposuction (RFAL) Devices Power Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Devices Ultrasound-Assisted Liposuction (UAL) Devices Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Equipment Cellulite Reduction Devices



Non-Energy Based Aesthetic Devices:

Facial Aesthetics Products Dermal Fillers Botulinum Toxin Injections Microderma abrasions/Chemical Peels PRP (Platelet-Rich-Plasma) Microneedling

Implants Breast Implants Buttock Implants Facial Implants Others Implants



Application:

Skin Resurfacing and Tightening

Anti-Aging

Wrinkle Reduction

Face Lift

Lip Augmentation

Acne & Scar Treatment

Hair Removal

Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction

Tattoo Removal

Breast Augmentation

Abdominoplasty

Lower Body Lift

Upper Body Lift

Liposuction

Dermabrasion

Dentistry

Others

Body Parts:

Face

Eyes

Nose

Lip

Ears

Body and Extremities Arms and Elbow Buttocks Feet Thigh Breast

Scalp

Neck

By Social Class:

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Clinics

Free Standing Aesthetic Centers

Dermatology and Cosmetology Clinics

Dental Clinics

Medical Spas and Wellness Centers

Brazil:

Southeast region

South region

Northeast region

Central-west region

North region

