Personal Protective Equipment Industry Gears Up for Transformational Growth in 2023-2030

The economic value generated by the personal protective equipment market was estimated at approximately USD 91.55 billion in 2021. Increasing awareness towards employee health and safety coupled with rising industrial fatalities in emerging economies due to lack of protective gear is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Occupational safety regulations play a major role in driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market. Mandated policies by agencies for companies to maintain worker safety in industries are anticipated to drive demand for personal protective equipment. These regulations mention the type of personal protective equipment required for protection during different industrial or commercial processes.

Hand Protection Equipment Market Insights

The global hand protection equipment market size was estimated at USD 29.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand is attributed to the increasing concerns about hand hygiene and the product’s efficiency in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in various end-use industries. The onset of the second wave of COVID-19 led to the shortage of hand protection equipment in hospitals and other sectors, such as manufacturing and construction. Various manufacturers started expanding their production at the end of 2020, thereby eliminating the demand-supply gap.

Economies that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the United States, have implemented specific regulations like the Defense Production Act (DPA), which provides local enterprises the duty of manufacturing hand protective equipment for healthcare professionals. Strict government regulations regarding the health and safety of doctors, nurses, and working professionals, coupled with a rise in COVID-19 cases, have prompted workers to use these products for protection against any kind of health hazards and healthcare-associated infections. Several government authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued guidelines regarding the use of sterile barrier precautions, such as the use of hand protection equipment.

Fall Protection Market Insights

The global fall protection market size was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the surge in awareness regarding workplace safety, presence of stringent workplace safety regulations, and increase in emphasis on employee wellbeing. Industries such as construction, manufacturing, and oil & gas have been pivotal in fueling the demand for different fall protection systems globally.

Moreover, the dynamic nature of the market is characterized by the necessity for continuous innovations and strict adherence to evolving regulatory mandates. Notably, pivotal standards in the market are delineated by both, American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Specifically, fall protection systems in roofing operations must be developed in alignment with the specifications of ANSI Z359.16, as well as OSHA 1910.140 and 1926.502.

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Insights

The global industrial protective clothing market size was valued at USD 18.35 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.Rising awareness regarding the importance of preventing work-related fatal accidents is likely to propel market growth. Governments globally have made the wearing of industrial protective clothing essential in order to limit infection risks. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare professionals prefer industrial protective clothing to safeguard their health, thus driving their demand. Increased onshore and offshore drilling operations, as well as increased shale gas production in the U.S., are factors expected to boost industrial protective clothing demand to protect personnel from workplace hazards.

Improvements in government initiatives to make the U.S. more energy-independent are expected to increase local shale output even further. The U.S. is one of the world’s largest producers of chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the country has a large workforce involved in oil and gas activities, which necessitates the use of high-quality protective apparel. The existence of regulating organizations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) along with severe labor rules is expected to boost market expansion in the country.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the personal protective equipment market include 3M, Honeywell International, Lakeland Industries Inc., DuPont, Uvex safety, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Radians, and Gateway Safety, Inc. The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market.

