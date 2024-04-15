Cell Culture Industry Gears Up for Transformational Growth in 2023-2030

Cell Culture Industry | Forecast 2030

Cell Culture industry data book is a combination of the market data from four reports namely, cell culture, cell culture media, 3D cell culture, and primary cell culture market. Cell culture market was valued at USD 21.05 Billion in 2021 with CAGR of 11.86% during 2022-2030. Cell culture media market and primary cell culture market are also growing at the CAGR of 12.13% and 10.66% respectively.

Advancements in these techniques such as 3D cell culture and its growing adoption for biopharmaceuticals manufacturing, tissue engineering, and drug development applications are projected to boost the demand for cell culture products. Also, large number of oncology focused research trials and broadening scope of gene therapy applications are also expected to drive the market growth. In addition, development in regenerative medicine market space and high unmet medical needs in emerging markets are expected to drive the adoption of cell culture technologies. The combination bundle of these reports is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces in this industry.

Cell Culture Market Insights

The global cell culture market size was estimated at USD 16.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.32% from 2023 to 2030. Its growth can be attributed to the rapid adoption of cell culture techniques to develop substrates for the safe production of viral vaccines, and the rising global demand for advanced therapy medicinal products. Furthermore, novel three-dimensional cell culture techniques and the growing need for them in biopharmaceutical development & vaccine production are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented researchers with the opportunity to investigate the novel contagious virus for the creation of therapeutic and diagnostic tools.

Cell Culture Media Market Insights

The global cell culture media market size was estimated at USD 4.73 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.54% from 2024 to 2030. Cell culture media is generally a gel or liquid including compounds required to regulate and support the growth of cells or microorganisms used in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Culture media is a critical ingredient in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, aiding the growth of cells, and is the fastest-growing segment within this market. This growth is mainly driven by growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, favorable governmental policies, and increasing investment in R&D.

3D Cell Culture Market Insights

The global 3D cell culture market size was estimated at USD 1.57 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.22% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising efforts to develop potential alternatives to animal-based testing and the availability of funding programs for research. Moreover, consistent efforts in R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies for drug development & discovery, and emphasis on the adoption of 3D cell cultures in cancer research are other factors anticipated to fuel market growth over the projected period. Animal models are largely used in cellular-based studies for studying the outlook of various diseases. However, they carry several demerits such as a lack of response accuracy, differences in response from different species, etc. Thus, to manage these issues, various government organizations are involved in promoting alternative ways for drug development.

Primary Cell Culture Market Insights

The global primary cell culture market size was estimated at USD 4.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, infections, autoimmune diseases, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, and neprological diseases. This has led to an increase in research, facilitating the high adoption of primary cell cultures.

Furthermore, the growing need for primary cell culture is being driven by increased research to find novel treatments. Cancer is becoming increasingly prevalent all across the world. According to WHO projections, the number of cancer deaths worldwide will continue to climb and will reach over 17 billion by 2030. Moreover, as per American Cancer Society (ACS) Journals published in February 2021, there are 19.3 million cancer cases worldwide, and 10.0 million new cancer cases were recorded in 2020. A rapid growth in incidence of cancer across the globe will lead to an increased demand for novel therapeutics, hence anticipated to propel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the cell culture industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space. Some of the major players are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, PromoCell GmbH, and Lonza Group AG among many others. These market players are involved in the manufacturing of various products associated with this industry including cell media, reagents, consumables, and equipment along with certain services.

