Commercial Griddles and Flat Top Grill Market Anticipated 3% CAGR by 2033

An increasing number of food service establishments are investing in commercial griddles and flat-top grills to prepare food efficiently in the coming years. Additionally, the emergence of multi-cuisine restaurants will increase the demand for commercial griddles and flat-top grills, since they are suitable for preparing a diverse range of foods. Due to the growing foodservice market, home cooking trends, and new innovative products that are available to meet the growing demand, commercial griddles, and flat-top grills have become increasingly popular. Increasing numbers of restaurants and households are looking for high-quality and efficient cooking solutions in the future, which will drive market growth.

The global demand for commercial griddles & flat-top grills is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, reaching a total of US$ 2.7 billion in 2033, according to a report from Future Market Insights (FMI). Growth in sales and profits increased at a CAGR of 10% between 2018 and 2022. Increasing food service demand and growing consumer preferences for convenience foods are expected to drive the growth of the commercial griddle & flat-top grill market.

Foodservice consumers are increasingly demanding convenience and variety, which is driving growth in the commercial griddle and flat-top grill market. A surge in demand for innovative products, like electric flat-top grills and griddles, along with a significant increase in their use in the future, will also lead to a surge in demand for these products. As the hospitality industry continues to grow, commercial griddles & flat-top grills are expected to continue to be in high demand in the future, due to both increased consumer demand for convenient cooking solutions and growth in the hospitality industry demand for griddles & flat-top grills.

Competitive Landscape

With product line expansions, acquisitions, and mergers imminent, several companies are expected to prioritize research and innovation. Key players in Welbilt Inc., The Middleby Corporation., Fujimak Corp., SIMCO Group, The Vollrath Co., Avantco Equipment, AB Electrolux, Standex International Corp., Equipex, Blaze Grills, Americarange, Secura.

In February 2023, Traeger Inc., the leader in wood-pellet grill technology, announced the launch of the new Flatrock Grill, which expands its outdoor cooking experience. Adaptable to any cooking method and a variety of cooking practices, the Flatrock Grill is the newest standard in the expanding griddle cookware category, bringing new flavor possibilities to customers with premium, innovative designs.

An Asian fusion restaurant, Flat Top Grill, will open in December at 2795 Katy Freeway, in Houston’s Lower Heights District. The Lower Heights District (located between Studemont and Sawyer) will be the first location outside the Midwest for Gulf Coast Commercial Group’s brand.

Key Segments

By Griddle Type:

Single Sided Griddle A Built-in Unit Part of a Range or Cooking Center Freestanding Unit

Double Sided Griddle

By Top Plate Type:

Flat

Ribbed

Mixed

By Plate Material:

Chrome Steel

Aluminium

Ceramic Glass

By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

By End-User:

Full-service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Food Trucks

Cafeterias

Bars and Clubs

By Region: