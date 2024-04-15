Commercial Panini Grill Market Anticipated 4.9% CAGR by 2033

The global demand for commercial panini grills is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2033, reaching a total of US$ 16.7 Million in 2033, according to a report from Future Market Insights (FMI). Growth in sales and profits increased at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2018 and 2022.

Manufacturers are making an effort to offer removable plate designs in order to facilitate easy cleaning in the hospitality sector, as their focus on the development of these machines is growing. Over the forecast period, the panini grills market in the commercial segment is expected to experience significant growth, largely driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals in the coming years.

Increasing numbers of restaurants, cafes, and food-service outlets have driven the demand for commercial panini grills. Increasing disposable incomes and the growing popularity of panini sandwiches among consumers are also expected to contribute to the market’s growth in the coming years. A growing number of innovative products with high-tech features, such as nonstick coatings, adjustable temperature settings, and detachable shelves, will also fuel the growth of this market.

Panini grills with rapid heating systems are great for busy kitchens and cafes with a high volume of customers. In addition, it is equipped with dual temperature control which makes it ideal for any sandwich lover who wants to prepare different types of sandwiches or cater to the tastes of their customers. With a sleek stainless steel exterior and robust construction, this panini grill will not only add style to any kitchen but will also last for years to come.

Competitive Landscape

Research and innovation are expected to be prioritized by several companies due to product line expansions, acquisitions, and mergers. Key players in Sirman, The Vollrath Company, Cadco, Hatco, Globe Food Equipment, Sammic, Eurodib, Grindmaster-Cecilware, Nemco Food Equipment, Avantco Equipment, Star Manufacturing International, and Anvil.

VEVOR Commercial Sandwich Panini Press Grill is a press, which is equipped with a steel exterior covered with a cast iron grill, allowing for a quick and easy assembly.

Key Segments

By Type:

Cast Iron Panini Grills

Aluminium Panini Grills

Glass Panini Grills

By End-User:

Full-service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Bars and Clubs

Hotels

By Region: