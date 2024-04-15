Gas Fittings and Components Market Growing at 3.5% CAGR by 2033

An array of gas fittings, encompassing flared, compression, quick connectors, and thread-on fittings, are anticipated to maintain dominance in the market in the foreseeable future. Qualified professionals play a crucial role in adhering to various safety regulations and standards by proficiently installing, maintaining, and replacing gas fittings and components.

The gas fittings and components market is poised for steady growth, with projections indicating a 3.5% increase from 2023 to 2033. In 2023, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1,133.05 million, with forecasts indicating a rise to US$ 1,600 million by the end of the forecast period.

Furthermore, the significance of gas system fittings and components in everyday life is on the rise, underscoring the need for skilled tradespeople such as gas fitters and technicians. These professionals are instrumental in ensuring the safe and efficient installation and maintenance of gas fittings and components, thus contributing to the reliability and safety of gas systems.

Key Segments

By End Fitting Type:

  • Flared
  • Compression
  • Quick Connect
  • Thread-on

By Component Type:

  • Valves
  • Regulators
  • Connectors
  • Adapters
  • Hoses

By Material:

  • Brass
  • Plastic
  • Stainless Steel
  • Others

By End User:

  • Household
  • Commercial
    • Restaurants
    • Hotels
    • Cafes
  • Industrial
    • Medical Industry
    • Food Industry
    • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Companies

  • Assure Parts
  • Regency Gas Hoses
  • American Range
  • Antunes
  • Crown Verity Inc.
  • Dormont
  • T&S Brass and Bronze Works
  • Vulcan Restaurant Equipment
  • Gas Components Australia
  • Venus Enterprises
  • Nikasam Impex LLP
  • Zenith Industries

