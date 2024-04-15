The Future of Flooring Industry Manufacturing: What to Expect?

Flooring Industry Data Book – Ceramic Tiles, Resilient Flooring, Soft Covering Flooring, Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Flooring Industry generated over USD 266.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.6% from 2022 to 2030

Grand View Research’s flooring industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Flooring Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Ceramic Tiles Market Growth & Trends

The global ceramic tiles market is anticipated to reach USD 306.73 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for aesthetically, superior and durable wall and floor covering solutions and consumer trends in floor design have been critical to the growth of ceramic tiles industry over the past few years. Increase of workspaces & offices, improving standard of living, and rapid urbanization are factors that have also contributed to the industry growth.

Ceramic tiles are among the popular options available in global market for wall and flooring applications. These tiles possesses low porosity and are resistant to fungus, bacteria, humidity, and stains, which make them easy to maintain and a long-term solution for residential & commercial applications. Moreover, these wall tiles can be modified to meet the desired design goals based on the areas such as hotels, hospitals, corridors, homes, pubs, bars, schools, and places of worship. The attractive colors and patterns available in these tiles enable a complete makeover of building structures.

Growth in construction expenditure in the developing Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific countries can be attributed to robust industrial as well as economic development along with population expansion, which is expected to positively impact on global demand for ceramic tiles in these regions over the coming years. Additionally, government bodies in emerging countries have invested highly in public infrastructures such as offices, building hospitals, and housing societies, which is to propel market demand for these products.

In future years, construction spending is expected to be supported by growth of private sector building contractors in India, China and the United Arab Emirates. China witnessed a slowdown in several sectors including construction sector in 2020. But this country is rapidly moving towards a consumer and service driven economy, which provides it with ample and profitable growth opportunities for new construction activity in different end users sectors including healthcare, education & training, social infrastructure, retail. Aforementioned factors are likely to provide impetus to construction activities in this region in the coming years.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Flooring Industry Data Book – Ceramic Tiles, Resilient Flooring, Soft Covering Flooring, Wood & Laminate Flooring Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Resilient Flooring Market Growth & Trends

The global resilient flooring market size is expected to reach USD 65.29 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at 6.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.. The demand for resilient floorings is predicted to escalate over the forecast period as a result of increased investments in the construction industry and rising demand for aesthetic building enhancements. Furthermore, the growing construction spending in the emerging Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific economies would further bolster the market growth.

The technological advancements in the industry have resulted in the production of stable cores along with resilient flooring products having scratch & scuff resistance and noise mitigation properties. In addition, major market players are focused on the development of new products having high aesthetic values and additional properties such as waterproof, indentation resistance, and other performance characteristics.

Major players in the resilient flooring are focused on acquiring small players and brands and selling them along with the existing product portfolio. In addition, these players outsource these products to small enterprises or invest in the manufacturing of the product at the production facilities of the acquired companies. Furthermore, few companies have long-term contracts with manufacturers for providing an uninterrupted supply of products. Moreover, players in the resilient flooring market give contracts to new entrants and local manufacturers for obtaining unbranded products at low prices and later invest in the branding and packaging of these products before selling.

Go through the table of content of Flooring Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Flooring Industry are:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett, S.A.

AFI Licensing

Burke Flooring Products, Inc.

Forbo Flooring

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter