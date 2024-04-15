Revolutionizing the Flat Glass Industry: Innovation and Sustainability

Flat Glass Industry Data Book – Coated Glass, Home Appliance Glass, Fire Resistance Glass, Automotive Glass and Glass Facade Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Coated Glass Market Growth & Trends

The global coated glass market size is anticipated to reach USD 71.71 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Expansion of the solar industry supported by favorable government regulations is likely to contribute to the growth of the market.

Solar industry across the globe is anticipated to witness significant growth, especially in terms of capacity. Factors such as depletion of non-renewable resources, growing electricity demand, reductions in cost of solar installations, advancements in technology, and government regulations are propelling an increase in solar capacities. These factors are expected to play a vital role in penetration of coated glass in solar industry over the forecast period.

China is estimated to be a key market for coated glass at a global level. China was the largest construction industry in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2021. Construction has witnessed a slowdown in the country since 2022 and has detected fluctuations in recent years. However, the industry is expected to grow due to affordable housing and social infrastructure. China is a key consuming country for coated glass, and its advanced infrastructural developments have taken the usage of products to next level.

European construction industry is projected to attract significant demand over coming years. As per the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the UK is predicted to be the largest construction market in Europe, and it is anticipated to pass Germany by 2030. Investments in mega projects through government and private funding are likely to fuel industry growth. For instance, in 2022, the construction of booking.com’s headquarters was one of the most significant urban projects in Western Europe. This is a positive sign for coated glass industry in Europe.

Automotive Glass Market Growth & Trends

The global automotive glass market size is expected to reach USD 46.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing emphasis on electric vehicles and new norms such as BS VI in India which would bring Indian motor vehicle regulations into alignment with European Union regulations are anticipated to drive the automotive glass production across the forecast period.

Despite the decline in automotive production in 2018 and 2019, the market is expected to witness growth on account of the rise in production of commercial vehicles and increasing product demand from the aftermarket. The increasing number of vehicles on the road, along with growing accidents, drives the need for repair, maintenance, and replacement, which would subsequently drive the demand for glass.

Innovation and technological advancements are the key factors driving the market growth. Various technological advancements are being witnessed in the applications of automotive glass. For instance, new features were introduced in windshields and sunroofs for luxury cars in 2019. Growing demand for smart glass technology is likely to drive the product utilization in windshields over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for commercial transportation services such as buses and taxicabs are anticipated to boost the demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs). In addition, rapid urbanization, improved road infrastructure, and supportive regulatory policies are expected to boost the demand for LCVs, thereby resulting in market growth.

