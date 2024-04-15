FMI Analysis Suggest Global Extruder and Compounding Machines Market Revenue to Reach US$ 113.96 Billion by 2034, Driven by a Steady 4.2% CAGR

The global extruder and compounding machines market is poised for steady growth over the next decade, with a projected valuation of US$113.96 billion by 2034. This expansion is anticipated to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%, building upon a market size of US$75.53 billion in 2024.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the extruder and compounding machines market, including a comparison with closely related markets like the extrusion equipment market and the extruder market. The comparison focuses on key growth factors, trends, and emerging opportunities within these sectors.

A primary driver propelling the growth of the extruder and compounding machines market is the ongoing wave of global industrialization. This, coupled with the widespread use of plastics in various applications, is fueling demand for these machines. Extruders and compounding machines have become essential tools within the manufacturing landscape, offering efficient and automated solutions for previously labor-intensive tasks. They play a critical role in modern manufacturing by enabling increased production capacities and the flexibility to adapt to ever-changing consumer demands.

Global Extruders and Compounding Machines Market: Dynamics Impacting Growth

Increase in the demand for plastics across several regions in the globe, integration if IIoT in the field of compounding and extrusion, increasing threshold in cable manufacturing sector, increased use of extruders and compounding machines in small and medium scale industries, rising food and beverage sector across the globe especially in emerging economies, increasing trade policies supporting the market’s growth, and increasing demand from construction, consumer goods and packaging industries have supported the growth of the global extruders and compounding machines market.

Factors such as strict government regulations on using non-green machines, problems associated with BREXIT and stringent regulations on plastic products have posed restraints to the market’s growth.

Global View of The Market In A Nutshell:

Global extruders and compounding machines market research report focuses on several trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities across important regions in the globe. This provides a global view of the market covering all key areas thus putting forth an all-inclusive market picture in front of the reader. This research report is expected to support the reader to get an in-depth market understanding and assess various regions with optimum potential in order to slate informed decisions, devise strategies and execute them to achieve an edge over the competition. Also, the research report excludes biasness giving a more realistic angle to the market insights and statistics.

Global Extruders and Compounding Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

The global extruders and compounding machines market research report has included key player analysis covering several facets such as financials, developments, expansion strategies and product portfolios of key companies dealing with extruders and compounding machines. Key companies such as:

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.,

The Japan Steel Works Ltd.,

Coperion GmbH,

Battenfeld-Cincinnati,

NFM Welding Engineers, Inc.,

Clextral S.A.S.,

KraussMaffei Berstorff GmbH,

Leistritz AG,

Davis-Standard, LLC,

Theysohn Extrusionstechnik GmbH,

Everplast Machinery Co., Ltd.,

Breyer GmbH,

Rajoo Engineers Limited,

Gneuss Kunststofftechnik GmbH,

Cheng-Hua Machinery Co., Ltd.,

Kabra Extrusion Technik Ltd., and

SML Machine gesellschaftmbH are covered in this research study.

Extruders and Compounding Machines Market by Category:

By Product Type:

Single Screw

Twin Screw

Ram Extruders

By Application:

Speciality Plastics

PVC Cable

Master Batch Production

Flooring Sheet

Others

By End Use Industry:

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Plastic Industry

Medical/Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

