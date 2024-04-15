FMI Study Reveals Global Walk-In Coolers and Freezers Market Set to Cross US$ 14.05 Billion Revenue by 2029, Growing with an Average 5.7% CAGR

Walk-In Coolers and Freezers Market

The global walk-in coolers and freezers market is experiencing steady growth, with a projected market valuation of US$14.05 billion by 2029. This expansion is fueled by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7%, with a key driver being the increasing demand for customized refrigeration solutions.

This anticipated growth, from an estimated market value of US$9.52 billion in 2022, reflects the rising global need for tailored walk-in coolers and freezers. The growing trend towards customization underscores the critical role these adaptable refrigeration units play across various industries.

The surge in demand for bespoke solutions highlights the advantages these specialized walk-in coolers and freezers offer businesses. Engineered to deliver optimal efficiency, reliability, and performance, customized refrigeration solutions provide a multitude of benefits, further solidifying their importance within various sectors.

Digitalization and smart technologies continue to influence numerous product developments and demand-side dynamics, and walk-in coolers and freezers are no exception. As consumers show marked preference for efficient yet custom-sized units, manufacturers are leveraging technological advancements to develop unique product features that fulfil specific customer requirements.

According to the study, key players in the walk-in coolers and freezers market also remained focused on improving energy efficiency of their products, considering the continuous changes in energy conservation standards for various commercial and industrial equipment including walk-in coolers and freezers. These players are continuously putting efforts on improving quality of their offerings, while investing in innovative developments that would yield substantial improvements for customers.

Gains Remain High from Commercial Kitchens & Restaurants:

Walk-in coolers and freezers continue to gain high traction from commercial kitchens and restaurants, which are widely used to preserve raw foods and grocery items. As international fast food chains and café outlets continue to explore opportunities in various attractive destinations, demand of walk-in coolers and freezers has been on an upward swing across the globe.

North America and Europe have been the early adopters of commercial kitchens and restaurants; however, they are reaching their saturation point. Walk-in cooler and freezer manufacturers are tapping into opportunities in developing countries in East Asia, where multi-cultural environment, changing eating habits, and rising disposable income have opened avenues of growth for commercial kitchens and restaurants. Moreover, walk-in coolers and freezers market in East Asia is likely to take over the Europe market in the future.

According to the study, newer trends and rapid expansion of retail food & beverage sector also represent a significant source of demand for walk-in coolers and freezers. Picture-perfect stores are gaining high preference among today’s consumers, especially millennials obsessed with social media platforms. Such factor has forced the manufacturers to innovate and enhance the visual appearance of their products without compromising on the operational functions.

Walk-in coolers and freezers with self-contained refrigeration continue to account for higher share as compared to remote condensing and multiplex condensing. Considering the suitability of self-contained refrigeration in almost any application along with ease of service and maintenance, this category also continues to witness higher innovation and investments.

Key Players:

  • SRC Refrigeration
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • TMP Manufacturing Company
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • American Panel Corporation
  • Others

Key Segments Covered:

Product Type:

  • Walk-in Cooler
  • Walk-in Freezer
  • Combo (Freezer + Cooler)

Place of Use:

  • Indoor
  • Outdoor

Technology:

  • Self-Contained
  • Remote Condensing
  • Multiplex Condensing

Door Type:

  • Hinged
  • Power Sliding
  • Manual Sliding

Application:

  • Cold Storage Warehouse
  • Breweries
  • Commercial Kitchen & Restaurants
  • Floral Storage
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Chemicals
  • Research laboratories
  • Hospitals & Mortuaries
  • Mobile Refrigeration System
  • Retail Food & Beverage
    • Supermarket
    • Hypermarket
    • Convenience Stores
  • Other Stores

Sales Channel:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Mounting Type:

  • Floor
  • Non-floor

Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • East Asia
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

