Global Thyroid Function Test Industry Is Expected to Reach US$2.64 Billion at a Consistent 4.2% CAGR by 2033 | FMI

The Global Thyroid Function Test Industry is on track for significant growth, according to a recent industry analysis. The market, currently valued at US$1.75 billion in 2023, is projected to reach US$2.64 billion by 2033, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This steady expansion signifies a growing demand for thyroid function testing and highlights the increasing focus on thyroid health.

The thyroid function test market has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in the face of evolving healthcare landscapes. As thyroid disorders become increasingly prevalent globally, diagnostic technologies play a pivotal role in early detection and effective management.

Hospitals will continue to be the leading end-use segment for thyroid function tests, representing revenues worth US$ 22.2 Mn in 2016, up from US$ 21.3 Mn in 2015. Hospitals will be the fastest-growing end-use segment, followed by research organizations and diagnostic laboratories. Clinics will remain the smallest end-use segment in 2016, witnessing the lowest growth rate vis-à-vis other segments.

Long-term Outlook:

FMI forecasts moderate long-term growth for the India thyroid function test market, with global revenues expected to surpass US$ 55.3 Mn by 2025. During the period 2015-2025, the India thyroid function test market is anticipated to increase at 3.2% CAGR.

Competitive Landscape from the Global Thyroid Function Test Industry

Some of the key players covered in the India thyroid function test market report include

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (Merck & Co., Inc.)

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

(Danaher)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Abbott Laboratories

The report offers insights on the various strategies related to software development, and market consolidation initiatives and analyses the various market players’ specific strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Drivers and Trends

The cardinal factor fuelling the growth of the Indian thyroid function test market is the high prevalence of thyroid disorders in the country. During an epidemiology study across major cities in India, Kolkata was reported to have the highest prevalence of hypothyroidism (21.67%) compared to other cities. Over the past few years, there have been significant advancements in the specificity and sensitivity of thyroid testing, which has impacted the treatment of thyroid disorders.

The Indian healthcare industry has witnessed significant advancements in medical devices and pathological laboratory business segments. Domestic and international companies are entering into joint ventures and strategic agreements owing to increasing standardization, availability of human resources, and a high level of progress in medical technology.

India is witnessing various trends that are expected to bring substantial changes in the landscape of the healthcare industry in the subsequent years. Traditional health risks have been replaced by lifestyle diseases in the last two decades. Various conditions prevailing currently include hypothyroidism, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension to name a few

Key Segments Covered in the Global Thyroid Function Test Industry

By Test type

TSH

T3

T4

FT3

FT4

Others

By End Use

Clinics

Research Organizations

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

