Global Antiviral Drugs Industry Is Expected to Rise at a 3.9% CAGR and Reach US$89.68 Billion by 2033 | FMI Reveals

The Global Antiviral Drugs Industry is expected to witness a steady rise over the next decade, according to a recent industry analysis. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a market size of US$89.68 billion by 2033. This represents a significant increase from its estimated value of US$61.42 billion in 2023.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report Now.

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1951

Driving Factors of the Global Antiviral Drugs Industry:

The increasing spread of viral diseases and the growing geriatric population with weak immune systems contribute to the market’s growth. Furthermore, health-aware people and the higher availability of antiviral drugs through government-backed health institutions are increasing the sales of antiviral drugs.

The high-end research and development activities, along with the new pharma companies entering the market, are gaining traction. The enhanced infection blocking, spread prevention, and lower side effects medicines are likely to expand the market size.

The frequent viral fevers and illnesses weaken the immune system, which further welcomes new infections and lifestyle-based chronic diseases. Thus, the application of antiviral drugs becomes important.

The tendencies of anti-viral medicines also lower the risk of herpes and HIV infections. The growing population and pollution are causing new infections and viruses like COVID-19 and other versions of H3N2.

The common usage of antiviral drugs for flu, viral fever, and any virus-based infection is increasing its use. Also, the government-based generic medicines at lower costs in the health welfare schemes are increasing the sales of antiviral drugs.

Key Points From The Global Antiviral Drugs Industry:

The United States market leads the North American antiviral drugs market in terms of market share. The United States held a market share of 7.1% in 2022. The factors attributed to the sales of antiviral drugs in the country are the increasing penetration of flu and viral infections, higher availability of generic medicines, and healthcare coverage programs through the government. The North American market held a market share of 38.7 % in 2022.

in 2022. The factors attributed to the sales of antiviral drugs in the country are the increasing penetration of flu and viral infections, higher availability of generic medicines, and healthcare coverage programs through the government. The North American market held a market share of % in 2022. The German antiviral drugs market held a market share of 7.1% in 2022. The market growth is caused by welfare schemes, higher drug manufacturing facilities, and increased foreign investments. The European market held a market share of 24.9% in 2022.

in 2022. The market growth is caused by welfare schemes, higher drug manufacturing facilities, and increased foreign investments. The European market held a market share of in 2022. The Indian market thrives at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to India being the pharmacy hub and producing a higher amount of drugs through smooth testing, approvals, and sales.

between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to India being the pharmacy hub and producing a higher amount of drugs through smooth testing, approvals, and sales. The Chinese market also thrives at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period.

% during the forecast period. Based on the application type, HIV leads the market as it held a market share of 44.0% in 2022.

in 2022. Based on the end-user type, the hospital segment leads the market, as it held a market share of 47.80% in 2022

Get Your Customized Impactful Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1951

Prominent Players of the Global Antiviral Drugs Industry

The key vendors focus on higher availability, better coverage, and lower side effects of the drugs. The competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Roche Gilead GlaxoSmithKline Bristol-Myers-Squibb Abbott AstraZeneca Cipla Bayer AG Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co AbbVie Aurobindo Pharma Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Recent Market Developments of the Global Antiviral Drugs Industry:

Abbott has finalized to upgrade of 75 primary health centers (PHCs) across nine states in India/ The company is expected to invest around US$ 200 million while making antiviral drugs accessible to the common masses.

Aurobindo Pharma has introduced its covid-19 drug Molnupiravir in India. It is the generic version of Merck’s antiviral covid-19 pill.

Cipla Limited and Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd. announced in May 2022 that the ‘RT-Direct’ multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR Test kit would be made available for purchase in India. Cipla is expanding its diagnostics offering to introduce more cutting-edge and cutting-edge solutions to the market.

Abbott and the Food and Drug Administration agreed on Monday for the company to reopen its Michigan manufacturing facility in May 2022, which will help ease a national baby formula shortage after the facility was shut down due to bacterial contamination.

Level Up Your Market Understanding – Buy Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1951

Key Segments Covered in the Global Antiviral Drugs Industry Research:

By Product type:

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Regions Covered:

North America

United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Have a Look at the Latest Report from the Global Antiviral Drugs Industry:

The overall demand for compression garments is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 3,316.3 million by 2033.

The global compression garments and stockings market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022 to US$ 3.9 Billion by 2029.

The compression veterinary bandages market is anticipated to be worth US$ 117.0 million. During the forecast period of 2023 to 2033, the compression veterinary bandages business is predicted to record a CAGR of 3.2%, with a closing value of US$ 161.1 million.

The counterfeit drug detection device market is anticipated to be worth US$ 1,167.7 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the period from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 3.3%. By the end of the forecast period

The veterinary dermatology market is projected to be valued at US$ 8.9 billion by 2024 and rise to US$ 22 billion by 2034. Veterinary dermatology is predicted to rise at a promising CAGR of 9.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The mammalian cell fermentation technology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 45.9 billion in 2024. The mammalian cell fermentation technology market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 10% from 2024 to 2034.

The gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) device market is anticipated to advance at a 3.6% CAGR and surpass a valuation of US$ 1719.5 million.

The refractive surgery device market is anticipated to reach US$ 213.0 million by the year 2024, with a projected CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.

The digital X-ray equipment market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 7,577.5 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 2.8% between 2024 and 2034. By 2034, it is evaluated to expand to a valuation of US$ 9987.5 million.

The global inhalation CDMO industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period 2024 to 2034. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 8,639.1 million in 2024 to US$ 14,863.6 million in 2034.

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube