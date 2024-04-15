Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market: Unprecedented Growth at 16.4% CAGR Sparks Industry Evolution

According to Future industry Insights, the storage-as-a-service industry is expected to grow at a remarkable rate of seventeen percent between 2020 and 2030. The increasing ease of data syncing, sharing, collaboration, and accessibility across smartphones and other devices serves as the foundation for this prediction.

In addition, Storage as a Service (STaaS) has grown rapidly in the last several years due to its ability to increase operational flexibility at lower operating costs. This increase is especially noticeable in every industry segment where cloud services have had an impact. Automation has notably increased productivity fourfold while lowering costs and improving service quality at the same time.

One of the key advantages of STaaS is its capacity to accommodate massive volumes of data in the cloud, obviating the need for on-premises storage. As a result, businesses can enjoy liberated storage space, eliminate the necessity for extensive backup procedures, and achieve substantial savings on disaster recovery plans.

Key Takeaways of Storage as a Service Market Study

SMEs are expected to hold 74% of market share in 2020, as the adoption of STaaS becomes essential to cutting back on infrastructural costs and focusing on business continuity.

continue on a similar trend banking is getting digitized even in rural clusters. Moreover , South Asia & Pacific is projected to register a CAGR of 23% from 2020-2030 in the global STaaS market, due to countries undergoing rapid digitalization across sectors.

, South Asia & Pacific register a CAGR of 23% from 2020-2030 in the global STaaS market, countries undergoing rapid digitalization across sectors. Additionally, cloud computing and the remote work ethic are set to remain strong undercurrents of the booming STaaS market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Storage as a Service Market

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated remote work adoption, leading businesses to upgrade their tech infrastructure for continuity. Future trends show continued tech investments. SaaS is now recognized for profit margin expansion, driven by cost reduction focus. Pre-pandemic, only 2.9% worked remotely; post-pandemic, remote work surges due to operational strategy reevaluation.

In 2018 and 2019, the market for storage as a service expanded by around 15% year over year. With the COVID-19 epidemic, the market is anticipated to rise by about 18%–20% between 2021 and 2023.

In the medium term, it may be difficult for the storage as a service market to maintain its growth pace due to concerns about budgets. Furthermore, deteriorating profitability is a key issue, and sales growth has also been a significant factor, all of which have led to significant losses for companies of all sizes.

Partnerships and Innovations to Drive Growth

The global Storage as a Service industry is experiencing a storm due to the rapidly evolving technical landscape, shifting consumer expectations, and fierce competition. This is forcing solution providers to consistently search for novel and affordable solutions. Additionally, partnerships and collaborations with digital solution providers might aid suppliers of storage as a service in growing their clientele and market share.

For instance, Pure Storage and SAP formed a cooperation in March 2020 to provide customers with shared competency centres, technical support, and technological integrations in STaaS, intelligent enterprise, cloud computing, storage, and virtualization.

Storage as a Service Market: Segmentation

Service Type

Cloud NAS

SAN

Cloud Backup

Archiving

Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry

Media & Entertainment

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

