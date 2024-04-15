Global DNA-Based Skincare Market Set to Surge, Projected to Reach US$ 8,192.3 Million by 2033, at a 5.3% CAGR

The global DNA-based skincare market is poised for continued growth, with an estimated value of $4,907.7 million in 2023, following its estimated worth of $4,733.8 million in 2022. Additionally, the focused ultrasound system market is anticipated to expand significantly, reaching a projected market size of approximately US$ 8,192.3 million by 2033. These insights, provided by Future Market Insights, highlight the growing demand for innovative skincare solutions and advanced medical technologies in the global market.

DNA-based skincare products leverage an individual’s genetic composition to recommend personalized skincare routines and identify any adverse effects that need to be addressed. By analyzing genetic data, these products offer tailored recommendations to address specific skin concerns and optimize skincare regimens. The projected growth of the global DNA-based skincare market reflects the increasing emphasis on personalized medicine and the growing demand for customized skincare solutions worldwide.

Initiate In-Depth Research With Your Sample :

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8702

Future growth in the market for DNA-based skin care products is anticipated as a result of rising consumer demand for wellness and health-related goods. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle enhances one’s look and general wellbeing, and one’s skin condition is a good sign of their general health.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Anticipated size of the DNA-based skincare market in 2017 was US$ 4.1 billion.

Global DNA-based skincare market grew at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2017 and 2022.

North America is anticipated to generate the largest DNA-based skincare market share of 37.6% in the upcoming years.

Demand for natural and organic products in Europe has been fueled by the increase in consumer awareness about the risks of adopting skincare products having synthetic chemicals holding a market share of 25.5% .

Under product type, creams dominate the market with a share of 56.2%.

Under distribution channel, the offline distribution channel has a major position in the market with a market share of 68.8%.

“Desire to slow down the signs of aging among millennials is one of the major drivers of the DNA-based skincare market”, Lead Analyst a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Developments in the DNA-Based Skin Care Market

Personalized Skincare: DNA-based skincare has ushered in a new era of personalization. Companies are using genetic information to create customized skincare products tailored to an individual’s unique genetic makeup. This trend is gaining popularity as consumers seek more effective and personalized medicine solutions. Advanced DNA Testing: Advances in DNA testing technology have made it easier and more affordable for consumers to access their genetic information. This has fueled the growth of DNA-based skincare, as people can now readily obtain insights into their skin’s specific needs. Targeted Treatment: DNA analysis allows skincare companies to identify specific skin issues and recommend targeted treatments. This precision approach is replacing the one-size-fits-all model of skincare, leading to more effective results. Rise in DTC Brands: Direct-to-consumer (DTC) DNA-based skincare brands have emerged, offering consumers the convenience of ordering personalized products online. These brands often provide easy-to-use DNA testing kits, making the process accessible to a broader audience.

Learn About Our Methodology Structure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-8702

Market Competition

The global market is highly fragmented with the presence of various international and domestic companies. Many companies are gradually shifting towards artificial intelligence to provide individualized suggestions and track daily skin changes to react to the shift in lifestyles. Meanwhile, some of the other key players are striving to develop DNA testing kits for customers to enable them to make informed decisions associated with their genetic composition.

Gi Picco’s, a manufacturer of cosmetic powders in Europe, was purchased by MS Beautilab. The acquisition of Italy’s Gi Picco’s Cosmetics by the Swiss-French subcontractor has resulted in the improvement of its product line and has completed its historical by marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion strategy.

Milk Makeup and Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC were acquired by Waldencast Acquisition Corp.

Key Companies Profiled:

ALLÉL

IMAGENE LABS

Genetic Beauty

DNA Skin Institute

EpigenCare

ANAKE

Caligenix

LifeNome

SKINSHIFT

SkinDNA

Key Segmentations in the DNA-Based Skin Care Industry

By Product Type:

Serums

Creams

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By End Use:

Home User

Wellness Clinics

Salons

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

In-Depth Market Overview: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8702

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube