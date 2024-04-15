Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market Set for Prosperous Growth, Forecasted to Reach US$ 864.2 Million by 2033, at a 5.3% CAGR

The global microdermabrasion devices market is poised for a prosperous future, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. According to a report by Future Market Insights, this rising trajectory is expected to drive the market value from an estimated US$ 514.8 million in 2023 to a noteworthy US$ 864.2 million by 2033. This anticipated growth underscores the increasing demand for less invasive cosmetic procedures and the expanding market for microdermabrasion equipment worldwide.

As individuals become more conscious of their appearance and seek less invasive cosmetic procedures, the demand for microdermabrasion equipment is on the rise. Microdermabrasion, a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that exfoliates the skin and improves its texture, has gained popularity in recent years for its effectiveness in addressing various skin concerns, including acne scars, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. The projected growth of the global microdermabrasion devices market reflects the growing emphasis on skincare and the expanding market for dermatological treatments.

This method of exfoliating the skin reveals new, smooth, and soft skin cells while also improving the tone and texture of the skin. Following medical microdermabrasion, the skin is more able to absorb anti-aging and acne creams. The procedure also thickens the dermis and increases resistance to the aging process by stimulating the underlying epidermis, which encourages the production of new collagen.

The goal of any microdermabrasion procedure is to get rid of dead skin. Many surface problems, such as dullness, mild to moderate acne, hyperpigmentation, and fine wrinkles, can be resolved by microdermabrasion. Crystal microdermabrasion involves spraying fine crystals over the face with a wand. Dead skin is removed as the skin abrades across the skin and is collected by the associated vacuum. The majority of crystals used in crystal microdermabrasion are organic sodium bicarbonate or nontoxic aluminum oxide.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players working in the global market are-

Altair Instruments

Lumenis Ltd

Sylvan Company

ImageDerm Inc

PMD Beauty

Kosmet, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Dermamed Solutions

MacroDerma.com

Dermaglow

Recent Developments in the Microdermabrasion Devices Market

In September 2018, the company Candela Corporation obtained the Ellipse A/S which is one of the leading companies for intense pulsed light and is a laser-based platform for skin care treatments. Therefore through the acquisitions, Candela wanted its products to be strengthened in the marketplace.

In April 2016, The USA-based DermaMed Solution launched its new technical products in Philadelphia for skin care treatment. The new product – geneO+ 3 in 1 Super Facial helps to light fine lines and wrinkles. It is one of the latest technology with a motto to take care of the skin naturally.

In November 2022, Johnson & Johnson announced its intent for separating the Company’s Consumer Health business, by creating a new publicly traded company. The planned separation created two global leaders that are better positioned in delivering improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation, pursue more targeted business strategies and accelerate growth.

In December 2022, Johnson & Johnson took another step forward in the establishment of two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose and a timeless visual brand.

Key Segmentation

By Type:

Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices

Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices

By Application:

Acne

Minor Acne Scarring

Enlarged and Clogged Pores

Spots and Blemishes

Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Uneven Skin Tone

Coarse Skin Texture

Saggy Skin

By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Spas and Beauty Parlors

By Region:

North America

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

