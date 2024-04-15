Global Steerable Needle Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.13 Billion by 2033, driven by the escalating requirement for minimally invasive procedures | FMI

In 2023, the global steerable needle market size is expected to be worth US$ 1.09 billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 2.13 billion by 2033, expanding at a 6.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Steerable needles have gained significant traction in the healthcare sector, revolutionizing minimally invasive procedures and offering enhanced precision and control.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions, is propelling the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Steerable needles are playing a vital role in facilitating precise diagnosis, targeted therapy, and effective drug delivery in these treatments.

Patients are increasingly preferring minimally invasive procedures due to their benefits, including shorter recovery times, reduced pain, and lower risk of complications. Steerable needles are integral to these surgeries, allowing surgeons to navigate complex anatomical structures with ease and perform interventions with minimal invasiveness.

The steerable needle market is witnessing constant technological advancements, including the development of robotic-assisted steerable needles, advanced imaging techniques, and miniaturization of devices. These innovations are enabling healthcare professionals to perform intricate procedures with improved accuracy and safety.

The steerable needle market is experiencing a surge in research and development activities, with a focus on enhancing device functionality, improving needle design, and exploring new applications. Collaborations between industry players, research institutions, and healthcare facilities are fostering innovation and driving market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Steerable Needle Market:

The steerable needle market industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 676.0 million by 2033, increasing at a 7.0% CAGR.

The steerable needle market industry in the United Kingdom is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 116.3 million, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the steerable needle market industry in China is expected to reach a market value of US$ 147.8 million, securing an 7.6% CAGR.

The steerable needle market industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 107.6 million by 2033, increasing at a 7.5% CAGR.

South Korea’s steerable needle market industry is predicted to achieve a market value of US$ 121.9 million by 2033, rising at a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033, the bevel-tip flexible needles segment by product is expected to dominate the steerable needle market industry.

With a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033, the biopsy segment by application is expected to drive the global market throughout the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2033, the hospitals segment by end user is expected to dominate the steerable needle market industry.

How Does the Competition Look in the Steerable Needle Market?

The steerable needle market sector is a very competitive one, with large firms fighting for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, and Johnson & Johnson among other companies. The major businesses are heavily spending in R&D efforts to create innovative and inventive goods with enhanced effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. They are also focusing on expanding their product line and strengthening their distribution methods in order to fulfil shifting consumer expectations.

Tactical alliances and partnerships with other companies are becoming more common in the industry, allowing parties to leverage one another’s strengths and expand their market influence.

Leading firms use consolidation and mergers to strengthen their market position and gain entry into new markets. The sector is expanding significantly in developing economies, particularly in India and China.

To boost their presence in these regions, major companies are expanding their distribution networks and building regional manufacturing sites. They are also concentrating on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets in order to get a competitive advantage.

Key Players in the Steerable Needle Industry:

AprioMed

Elekta Instrument AB,

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Olympus Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Merit Medical Systems

Vygon

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew

AngioDynamics Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Cardinal Health Inc.

Teleflex Medical OEM

ConMed Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hologic Inc.

Segmentation Analysis of the Steerable Needle Market:

By Product:

Bevel-Tip Flexible Needles

Symmetric-Tip Needles

Tendonactuated Tips

By Application:

Biopsy

Tumor Ablation

Pain Management

Neurosurgery

Cardiac Interventions

Interventional Radiology

Robotic-Assisted Procedures

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa

