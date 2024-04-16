Analyzing Market Dynamics: Metal Cans Industry Outlook 2023-2030

Metal Cans Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s Metal Cans industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

The economic value generated by the Metal Cans industry was estimated at approximately USD 61.7 billion in 2021. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of metal can products, distribution & supply, and application of the product in the end use industry.

The value chain of the Metal Cans market comprises raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers/distribution channels, and end-use industries. Metal Cans products primarily include with various capacity sizes depending on the applications. The key raw materials used for manufacturing the cans include aluminum and glass.

Aluminum Cans Market Insights

The increasing awareness about the sustainability benefits associated with aluminum packaging coupled with easy recycling at infinite times without losing quality and less energy consumption is the major factor driving the market growth. According to the Metal Packaging Europe and European Aluminum, the recycling rate of aluminum beverage cans in the European Union including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland was 73% in 2020.

Furthermore, as per the proposed new draft for a Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation of the EU, aluminum cans meet the highest recyclability performance grade of 95%. Additionally, it allows varied customization including closure type, size, quality, and logo printing as per the requirement of end users also one of the major factors supporting the growth. These are some of the major factors supporting the growth and demand for aluminum cans in the global market. Therefore, the aluminum cans are expected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period in contrast with steel cans.

Beverage Cans Market Insights

The global beverage cans market size was estimated at USD 39,207.7 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030.The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing consumption of beverages such as carbonated soft drinks, beer, and cider. Additionally, the increasing ban on plastic products owing to sustainability concerns is likely to drive demand for alternative packaging solutions, benefitting the growth of the market. The superior physical properties of metal over its alternatives include the high malleability of aluminum and steel, easy labeling and printing on the metal surface, and design innovations that appeal to the young population. These benefits associated with the beverage cans for the manufacturers and end users are supporting the growth of the market. Thus the manufacturers are designing solutions that are meeting the requirements of consumers.

For instance, in March 2021, Font Pincészet, a Hungarian winery, collaborated with CANPACK, a manufacturer of beverage cans to launch its white and rose FONT SECCO wines in design and matt finished cans to offer high customization in labeling, increasing customer engagement.

The U.S. is the prominent market for metal beverage cans with the highest per capita can consumption across the globe. The demand is influenced by the high consumption of soft drinks and beer, which are increasingly made available in metal cans. The U.S. market is characterized by the high consumption of beverages such as cold coffee, fruit juices, frappes, iced teas, and flavored sodas by the American population.

The global market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the increasing recycling of used beverage cans. The growing demand for optimum utilization of natural resources has driven the demand for the recycling of metals for reuse. Metal recycling has garnered great support from government agencies such as the European Commission and the U.S. government who mandated the exchange of used cans. Furthermore, the metal recycling market is also expected to be benefitted from the municipal recycling programs initiated in countries such as the U.S., Italy, Brazil, Indonesia, and the U.K.

Company Profiles

Amcor Ltd

Ardagh Packaging Group Plc.

Bail Corporation

BWAY Corporation

CPMC Holdings Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Kian Joo Group

Rexam Plc.

Siligan Containers Corporation

Sonoco Phoenix Inc.

Competitive Insights

The metal cans market is highly fragmented with the presence of various small-sized and medium-sized players. Metal Cans manufacturers are also making strategic efforts to expand their production capacities and geographical footprints along with the increase in the profit share in the global market. Metals cans market players are also focusing on sustainable packaging solutions and their reuse or recycling owing to the increasing rules and regulations by the respective government for suppressing the use of plastic packaging.

Additionally, metal cans application industry players like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola Inc. are also expanding their product reach to the end users via online marketing channels due to their ability to reach an effective target audience further supporting the growth. Furthermore, the continuously rising efforts by the respective government of the countries the protection the environment from increasing packaging waste are likely to exhibit significant changes in the manufacturing practices of players in the market over the forecast period.

