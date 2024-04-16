Analyzing Market Dynamics: Fertility Storage Industry Outlook 2023-2030

Fertility Storage Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s fertility storage industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a digital healthcare statistics e-book.

The global fertility storage market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51% from 2023 to 2030. New product approvals, commercialization of home-based diagnostic kits, increase in the incidence of infertility leading to higher diagnosis rate, and rise in awareness are some of the key factors expected to drive the market.

Increasing demand for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is a major cause of the growth in the fertility storage industry’s global revenue. ARTs can help males with no sperm, abnormal sperm, or sperm with poor motility. Furthermore, a higher success rate than other medications and advancements in technology are expected to increase the demand for ART, which is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

Egg Donation Market Insights

The global egg donation market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.92% from 2023 to 2030. Some of the driving factors of the market are the increasing demand for donor eggs due to delaying pregnancy by the young generation, rising infertility due to unhealthy habits, and the high success rate of procedures. In the U.S., egg donors are not only compensated for the donation but can also negotiate their compensation amount based on the desirability of their eggs.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, the average age to have a baby in the U.S. increased to 26.3 years in 2016 when compared to 22.7 years in 1980. Furthermore, this age increased to 30.3 years for women with a college degree.

Younger women prefer their own eggs for IVF procedures; however, for women above 40 years of age use of donor eggs increases the success rate of conceiving as the quality and quantity of eggs decline after 40. Delay in pregnancy is a key factor responsible for the declining quality and quantity of own eggs.

Licensed fertility clinics offer counseling to couples having problems conceiving. Based on the severity of their problems, doctors and specialists plan IVF treatments for couples. Fertility clinics provide state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation, non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and others. This factor is further expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Sperm Bank Market Insights

The global sperm bank market size was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.56% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. Innovations in cryopreservation techniques, rising awareness, the emergence of fertility tourism, and increasing access to infertility treatment are the key factors driving the growth. An increase in the risk of miscarriages is also among a few key factors boosting the demand. Moreover, the market is witnessing lucrative growth opportunities owing to the growing acceptance of single-parent or same-sex families in many societies. Growing acceptance of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community is one of the factors driving sperm donations across various countries.

The demand for sperm bank services is expected to continue to increase due to increasing concerns about male infertility caused by abnormal and insufficient sperm volume and ejaculatory problems. According to the American Association of Pregnancy, male infertility alone accounts for up to 50% of all cases of infertility. Male infertility can also result from smoking, using illegal drugs, being exposed to hazardous substances, excessive alcohol consumption, and genetic issues. As a result, the prevalence of male and female infertility is rising globally, which is driving demand for infertility treatments including donor insemination and IVF procedures and this fueling the market growth.

A rise in funding and supportive government initiatives across various countries is anticipated to boost the adoption of fertility treatments, thereby driving the demand for sperm banks. The Singapore government offers around 75% co-funding for various Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures, such as IVF, Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT), and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). The National Health Service (NHS) also funds up to 3 cycles of IVF across the U.K.

Fertility Storage Industry Segmentation

Segmentation For Egg Donation Market, (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Fertility Centers

Hospitals and others

Segmentation For Sperm Bank Market, (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Donor Known donor Anonymous donor

Service Sperm storage Semen analysis Genetic consultation



Competitive Insights

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of multinational and local market players. Companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies, such as service launches, facility expansion, and partnerships & collaborations, to gain higher market share.

Key Drivers

Increasing incidence rate of infertility

High adoption of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

Technological advancements

