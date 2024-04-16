Commercial Ice Equipment and Supplies Market Anticipated 5.5% CAGR by 2033

As awareness of environmental impact grows among companies and individuals, there is a rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly products, including ice machines. End-users seek ice machines that not only reduce energy consumption and costs but also minimize their carbon footprint.

The global commercial ice equipment and supplies market is projected to reach a value of US$ 7.9 billion by 2023. With the integration of IoT and AI technologies, this market is poised for a significant expansion, with a forecasted CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033, reaching approximately US$ 13.6 billion by 2033.

Another factor driving the growth of the Commercial Ice Equipment and Supplies market is the rising demand for customized ice machines. With the growing competition in the foodservice industry, many businesses are looking for unique ways to stand out from their competitors. This has led to a rising demand for customized ice machines that can produce different types of ice shapes and sizes to match the specific needs and preferences of each business.

Restraints

Entering the commercial ice equipment and supplies market necessitates substantial upfront investment in establishing a manufacturing facility and procuring essential equipment. This financial requirement often erects a formidable barrier to entry for newcomers, particularly small enterprises or startups, which may lack the financial wherewithal to rival larger, entrenched competitors.

For instance, the establishment of a manufacturing facility for commercial ice equipment entails the acquisition of specialized machinery such as metal fabricating equipment, welding machines, and automated assembly equipment. Moreover, companies must allocate resources towards research and development to engineer innovative products that align with market demands and preferences.

Key Companies

  • Manitowoc
  • Follett
  • Bluestar
  • Whirlpool
  • Scotsman
  • Summit
  • Whynter
  • Howe Corp.
  • Ice-O-Matic
  • Danfoss AS
  • HOSHIZAKI Corp.

Recent Developments:

  • In February 2021, Welbilt Inc. announced the launch of their new Crem Freezer, which is designed to create premium ice cream, gelato, and sorbet.
  • In December 2020, Manitowoc Foodservice announced the launch of their new Indigo NXT series of ice machines, which are designed to be more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly.
  • In July 2020, Scotsman Ice Systems announced the launch of their new Prodigy Plus line of ice machines, which are designed to be more energy-efficient and easier to clean.

