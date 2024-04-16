Ahlers & Ogletree’s April 25th & 26th Fine Jewelry & Watches Auction will Feature The Bridget Dobson Jewelry Collection

Atlanta, GA, 2024-Apr-16 — /EPR Network/ — A spectacular 6-85-carat diamond and ruby wedding ring set, a handsome Rolex Daytona ‘Paul Newman’ watch in 18k yellow gold, and a whimsical pair of Van Cleef & Arpels mop dangle Alhambra earrings are just a few of the wonderful items up for bid in Ahlers & Ogletree’s Fine Jewelry & Watches auction, featuring the Dobson collection, slated for April 25th-26th, live and online.

Over 400 lots will cross the auction block, with lots 1-93 (on Day 1) featuring the jewelry collection of Bridget Dobson, co-writer with her husband Jerome of the hit TV soaps General Hospital, Santa Barbara and Guiding Light. Highlights from the session include items by many of the finest names in jewelry, to include Cartier, Harry Winston, Tiffany, Rolex, Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.

Also from the Dobson collection will be fine watches by Rolex, Cartier, Vacheron, Harry Winston, Omega and others, as well as GIA-certified diamonds and emeralds. The Friday, April 26th session will showcase fine and costume jewelry items, including gemstones, David Yurman and estate jewelry. Designer handbags and accessories by Hermes, Gucci and Ferragamo will also be sold.

The diamond and ruby wedding ring set is the auction’s overall expected top lot, with an estimate of $90,000-$135,000. It boasts a 6.85-carat round brilliant cut diamond (VS-2 clarity and I color), flanked by ruby and diamond bands in 18k yellow gold, each ring having eight round red rubies weighing about 0.45 total carats and nine round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 0.27 total carats.

The 2021 Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona ‘Paul Newman’ 38mm watch in 18k yellow gold features a Swiss-made perpetual movement, three subsidiary dials, an oyster bracelet with flip lock clasp and synthetic sapphire crystal. The watch is marked ‘Rolex’ to the dial. It’s accompanied by inner and outer boxes, manuals, a green movement tag and a COA card (est. $45,000-$75,000).

The pair of Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra mother of pearl dangle drop earrings in 18k yellow gold with white club shaped tablets comes with clip and removable post assemblies. They’re marked ‘VCA, 750’ and measure just over 3 ¾ inches in length. The pre-sale estimate is $6,000-$11,000.

A gorgeous diamond engagement ring set in platinum, with an emerald cut diamond weighing 4.29 total carats (VS-1 clarity, H color), set between two triangular-shape diamonds weighing about 1.10 total carats (SI-1 clarity and F/G color), with GIA grading report, should finish at $45,000-$65,000.

A diamond engagement ring set in 18k white gold, with a round brilliant cut diamond weighing 4.19 total carats (VS-2 clarity and I color) set atop the 6.6mm wide two-ring set containing four tapered baguette diamonds weighing 0.90 total carats, is expected to realize $40,000-$55,000.

A Rolex Oyster Perpetual Superlative Chronometer GMT watch in 18k yellow gold, with Swiss perpetual movement, green dial with luminescent markers, black ceramic bezel, synthetic sapphire crystal, screw down crown/stem assembly and oyster link bracelet, should hit $38,000-$45,000.

A Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona wristwatch, 39mm, with Swiss made perpetual Zenith movement, dial with three subsidiary dials and rubber oyster flex strap with stainless steel flip lock clasp, marked ‘Rolex’ to the dial and 18k to the case, has an estimate of $18,000-$26,000.

A Cartier La Panthere 18k yellow gold, diamond, and tsavorite wristwatch with Swiss-made quartz movement, a silver dial, and diamond bezel incorporating 39 diamonds weighing 0.30 total carats, with grey crocodile band and 18k yellow gold Cartier buckle, is expected to reach $10,000-$20,000.

A Van Cleef & Arpels ‘Sweet Alhambra’ 18k yellow gold, mother of pearl and diamond quartz ladies watch with a yellow gold dial, on a link bracelet in 18k yellow gold, mother of pearl and diamond, featuring 24 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing 0.95 total carats, should fetch $12,000-$15,000.

A Harry Winston sapphire and diamond platinum ring with an oval shaped brilliant/step faceted medium strong/vivid violet blue sapphire weighing 4.66 carats and mounted between two trillion cut diamonds weighing approximately 0.72 total carats, is expected to sell for $8,000-$16,000.

A Michael Christie ‘Frog Kiss’ gem carved perfume bottle with green tourmaline/chrysoprase dipper/pendant, a quartz crystal form vessel with internal carved frog imagery by Susan Allen, hinged to a B.C. jade base wrapped in 14k yellow gold, has an estimate of $10,000-$15,000.

All of the above lots are in the April 25th session. Day 2 will be led by lot 331 – a vintage mid-century modern multi-gemstone cuff bracelet in 14k yellow gold, with chalcedony, agate, onyx, turquoise, amethyst, tourmaline, ruby, glass doublets, cultured pearl, smoky quartz, sapphire, topaz, corundum, garnet, colored glass and synthetic corundum weighing 120 carats (est. $9,000-$12,000).

A patinated sterling silver and diamond hinged figural snake bracelet covered in single cut diamonds weighing 9.00 total carats (SI-2, I-1 clarity, a light color fancy brown color) terminating to a hidden tension clasp having a 14k yellow gold tongue, should command $3,000-$5,000.

A Chanel 2013-2014 Paris-Edinburgh CC Crave tote handbag with black caviar calfskin in a quilted pattern and silver tone hardware, having several maker’s marks and a serial number to the interior, designed by Karl Lagerfeld and accompanied by a Chanel COA card, is estimated at $3,000-$4,000.

A Monique Pean ‘scrimshaw’ bone (whale’s tooth) and diamond ring set in 18k satin yellow gold, with approximately 1.50 total carats of round diamonds, unmarked, should garner $3,500-$4,500.

Start times both days will be 10 am Eastern, with the live auction taking place in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW in Atlanta. Online bidding will be provided by the Ahlers & Ogletree website (AandOAuctions.com), as well as Bidsquare.com, LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

Previews will be held Monday, April 22nd, thru Wednesday, April 24th, from 10 am-5 pm Eastern time, with extended evening hours on Tuesday, April 23rd, from 5-7 pm., in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery. The public is invited; no appointment is necessary.

