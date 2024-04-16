Outplacement Services Procurement 2030 – Sourcing and Intelligence

Outplacement Services Cost and Pricing Analysis

In this Outplacement Services procurement intelligence report, we have estimated the key cost components which include labor, technology (hardware / software), rent & utilities, training & development, maintenance & support, and others. Other costs can be further bifurcated into administrative fee, interest on loan, tax, certification, insurance, and employee bonus.

Key variables that influence the charges for the services offered in the category include type of the plan, number of personnel impacted by layoff / termination, duration of the support required, experience of the service provider, technology deployed in offered the services. Certain services are more expensive because they use e-learning materials and technology to support employees who are transitioning.

Cost-plus pricing is one of the prominent pricing structures followed in the industry. The goal of this model is to increase suppliers’ profits. It involves totaling all of the product’s expenses and then adding a profit margin. Benefits of this model include consistency in rate of return, simplicity in computation, and dependability.

Operational Capabilities – Outplacement Services

Geographical Service Provision – 30%

Industries Served – 25%

Years in Service – 20%

Employee Strength – 15%

Revenue Generated – 5%

Certifications – 5%

Functional Capabilities – Outplacement Services

Career Coaching – 15%

E-Learning / Upskilling Courses – 15%

Social Network Integration – 15%

Transition Guides – 15%

Job Search, Resume Review, and Alerts – 15%

Technology Support – 15%

Others – 10%

Rate Benchmarking

The prices (in the U.S.) for different types of outplacement services are as follows:

a) Low-to-no-touch outplacement services:This entry-level outplacement services package often include assistance in choosing available opportunities that may be of interest to the candidate as well as resume and cover letter preparation. Usually, these endure for 29 days to 44 days. It is charged between USD 999 to USD 1,499 per employee. b) Medium-touch outplacement services:This includes composing cover letters and resumes, networking site optimization, individual or group interview preparation sessions, and mock interviews. Usually, they are provided for up to 89 days to affected personnel. It is charged up-to USD 4,999 per employee. c) Full-touch outplacement services:This is typically offered to executives or management, with a lot more personalized approach. It lasts longer (sometimes up to 119 days), and cover everything from basic and second-tier plans to some more uncommon services. It is charged between USD 2,499 to USD 9,999 per employee.

List of Key Suppliers

Adecco Group AG

Career Insight Group

Careerminds Group Inc.

Chiumento Limited

Frederickson Partners

Hays plc

INTOO, LLC

ManpowerGroup Global Inc.

Mercer LLC

Prima Careers Pty. Ltd.

RiseSmart, Inc. (d.b.a. Randstad RiseSmart)

VelvetJobs LLC

In June 2023, Daily Muse Inc. introduced ‘Coach Connect Outplacement Services’, a customized coaching program that employers can provide to departing workers as they move on to their next opportunity in case of a layoff. The program assists businesses in putting customized coaching services into place and providing considerate support to those moving into new roles.

In June 2023, ManpowerGroup Global’s division, Talent Solutions launched ‘Next’, an innovative digital solution improving and revolutionizing the outplacement process and providing individuals with the greatest results possible during their career shift. The launch of the platform has enabled the company to enhance career transitioning experience with the integration of cutting-edge technology, content, and coaching.

In March 2023, Mercer LLC announced the acquisition of Leapgen LLC. The acquisition has strengthened Mercer’s standing as a reliable consultant in the rapidly expanding market for digital HR strategies, including outplacement. The acquisition has enabled Mercer with digital HR capabilities, offering workforce technology and employee experience outcomes that are better, and the ability to make better technological decisions.

Outplacement Services Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Outplacement Services Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 5% – 10% (Annually)

5% – 10% (Annually) Pricing Models : Cost-plus pricing, bundled pricing

Cost-plus pricing, bundled pricing Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria : Geographical service provision, industries served, years in service, employee strength, revenue generated, certifications, career coaching, e-learning / upskilling courses, social network integration, transition guides, job search, resume review, and alerts, technology support, and others

Geographical service provision, industries served, years in service, employee strength, revenue generated, certifications, career coaching, e-learning / upskilling courses, social network integration, transition guides, job search, resume review, and alerts, technology support, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

