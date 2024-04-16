FMI Prediction Suggests Global Sea Water Pumps Industry Projected to Reach US$ 1.6 Billion Revenue by 2028, Fueled by a Steady CAGR of 4.3%

The global sea water pump market is projected to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2028, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022. This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for water treatment solutions and the continued dominance of centrifugal pumps within the market.

In 2022, the sea water pump market surpassed a significant milestone, reaching a valuation exceeding US$ 1.3 billion. This steady expansion highlights the broadening utilization of sea water pumps across various applications.

Centrifugal pumps are expected to remain the top-selling product category within the market. Renowned for their exceptional efficiency and cost-effectiveness, these pumps offer a compelling value proposition for a wide range of end-users across diverse industries. Their remarkable versatility and unwavering reliability make them ideal for a multitude of seawater pumping applications.

Future Market Insights has released a comprehensive half-yearly analysis comparing growth forecasts and key developments in the sea water pumps market. This analysis comes in light of increased investments in oil drilling activities by various countries, driven by industrialization and population expansion trends.

This heightened focus on oil drilling activities has resulted in a notable surge in demand for centrifugal sea water pumps. Additionally, to address the rising need for fresh water, numerous desalination plants are being constructed. Consequently, the sea water pumps market is poised for rapid expansion in the upcoming years.

According to Future Market Insights’ analysis, there has been a decrease of 24 units in the BPS (Basis Point Scale) values identified in the sea water pumps market in H1 2022 compared to the projected figures for H1 2022. Notably, this marks a 16 BPS dip in the market compared to H1 2021.

Key Takeaways of Sea Water Pumps Market Study:

The centrifugal sea water pumps segment is expected to hold major share of the global sea water pumps market value as compared to positive displacement sea water pumps.

On the basis of end use, the ships segment is expected to hold prominent value share of the global sea water pumps market. These pumps are used in weight transfer function, firefighting, bilge pumping, and high pressure pumping an air conditioners.

By sales channel, offline sales channel is estimated to remain a key segment on the back of consumer preference towards customized sea water pumps.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold prominent market share in terms of value in the global sea water pumps market. This growth is being propelled by rapid increase in ship building in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan. These countries hold 70% share of the ship building market.

However, the Middle East & Africa sea water pumps market is expected to project lucrative growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to increasing investments for desalination plants in the region.

“Sea water pumps are utilized in a variety of applications, ranging from ship building to desalination plants. Each of the applications has a different requirement, and therefore, enterprises are developing products as per specific demand.”

Sea Water Pumps Market by Category:

By Product:

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

By Operation:

Submersible

Non-submersible

By End Use:

Ships Ballast Transferring Firefighting Bilge Pumping High Pressure Deck Washing/Engine Cooling Air Conditioning

Desalination Plants

Oil Refineries

By Flow Rate:

1 – 50 M3/H

51 – 150 M3/H

151 – 350 M3/H

351 – 500 s M3/H

Above 500 M3/H

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

