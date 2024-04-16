FMI Study States Global Beverage Processing Equipment Market Revenue Expected to Cross US$ 12.8 Billion by 2033, Driven by Steady 4.9% CAGR

The global beverage processing equipment market is driven by a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the next decade. By the year 2033, the market aims to achieve a valuation of US$ 12.8 billion, reflecting a substantial increase from the recorded US$ 7.7 billion in 2023.

The global beverage scene has witnessed a seismic shift in recent years, characterized by profound diversification in consumer preferences. The escalating demand for a diverse range of beverages, spanning alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and dairy categories, underscores this transformation. This evolving landscape has ignited a fervent pursuit of innovation within the industry, propelling the quest for advanced beverage processing equipment.

The Asia Pacific region is a booming market for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, according to FMI. Beer and soft drink consumption is mainly dominated by China and India. Increased demand for beverages, particularly alcohol and soft drinks, has stemmed from the rising population, globalization, and increasing preference for western lifestyles.

Beverage companies are now paying more attention to the population of the emerging middle class in developing nations in Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. In order to meet the exponential demand in an increasingly cutthroat market where consumption of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is quickly rising, producers in these regions are working to own extremely adaptable and sustainable processes.

Key Takeaways from the Beverage Processing Equipment Market Study:

The beverage processing equipment industry in France is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The Germany beverage processing equipment industry is expected to continue to dominate Europe till 2033 and generate a share of US$ 1.9 Billion.

The demand for beverage processing equipment is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the next ten years in the U.K.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Beverage Processing Equipment Market:

The beverage industry is experiencing rapid growth and holds significant promise for the future. The operation of beverage processing facilities necessitates a considerable amount of electricity to power various equipment, including plant machinery, refrigeration systems, lighting, and other mechanical processes.

Within the beverage industry, certain critical processes such as pasteurization and evaporation rely heavily on thermal energy. Pasteurization, in particular, plays a pivotal role in eliminating harmful pathogens and deactivating enzymes, ensuring the safety and quality of beverages. However, it’s important to note that these processes consume substantial energy resources, primarily in the form of electricity and other fuels.

This heightened energy consumption in pasteurization and related procedures has led to a notable surge in demand for specialized equipment such as milk pasteurizers and milk homogenizers. These devices are engineered to optimize energy usage while maintaining the requisite high standards of quality and safety in beverage processing.

Key Players Profiled:

Tetra Laval (Switzerland)

Brawn Mixer (Netherlands)

Paul Mueller Company (USA)

GEA Group (Germany)

KHS GmbH (Germany)

Dover Corporation (USA)

Neologic Engineers (India)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Krones Group (Germany)

Bucher Industries (Switzerland)

SPX Flow (USA)

JBT Corporation (USA)

Steplead International Co., Ltd.(China)

Luwico Group Co., Limited (China)

Pentair (USA)

Bettcher Industries, Inc. (USA)

Heat and Control, Inc. (USA)

Beverage Processing Equipment Market Outlook by Category:

By Product Type:

Beverage Mixers & Blenders Tumbler Blender Ribbon Blender Paddle Mixer Agitator Emulsifiers Milk Homogenizers Heavy Duty Mixers

Sugar Dissolvers

Heat Exchanger Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger Plate Heat Exchangers Plate and Shell Heat Exchanger Adiabatic Wheel Heat Exchanger Plate Fin Heat Exchanger

Brewery Fermentation Equipment Brew House Equipment Carbonation Control & Monitoring Filling & Packaging Mashing Equipment Milling Equipment

Filtration Sedimentation Equipment Gravity Filtration Equipment Centrifugal Separators Clarifiers Thickeners

Others (Cooling Tunnel, Storage Tanks, Milk Pasteurizer, and Crushers)

By Beverage Type:

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic Carbonated Non-Carbonated

Dairy-Based Beverages

By Automation Grade:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Europe

Middle East & Africa

