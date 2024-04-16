Anti-Seize Compounds Market Thrives on Construction Boom and Oil & Gas Sector Needs, Predicts FMI Analysis

According to the latest report by FMI, the global anti-seize compounds market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 236.4 Million by 2029. Increasing urbanization and rapid industrialization are creating massive opportunities for the construction industry, and significantly contributing to the rising demand for anti-seize compounds.

Substantial growth in the anti-seize compounds market is mainly backed by the growth of the automotive & transportation industry, which holds a prominent share in the consumption of anti-seize compounds, closely followed by the petrochemical sector.

“In most end-use industries, galling or seizing can increase maintenance time, resulting in longer shutdowns or closure. Increasing use of anti-seize compounds has enabled end users to reduce maintenance cost as well as time, and has simultaneously offered an efficient solution for improving gasket performance.”

Key Takeaways of Anti-seize Compounds Market Study

Anti-seize compounds serve almost all major end users, including automotive & transportation, petrochemicals, mining, and others. The industrial sector in Asia Pacific is growing substantially, thereby increasing the demand for anti-seize compounds in the region.

Copper-grade anti-seize compounds find use in almost all end-use industries; hence, the segment is the most prominent amongst other grades. The nickel-grade anti-seize compounds segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate, as these are increasingly being preferred in industries such as petrochemicals, oil exploration, and other industries where chemicals are involved, on account of nickel’s inert nature.

East Asia is a prominent market for anti-seize compounds and is expected to continue its dominance, owing to its strong industrial growth and high adoption of the product in the region.

Increasing awareness about the need for the protection of the environment and the prevention of soil contamination has restricted the use of metallic anti-seize compounds on a global scale. Moreover, users prefer nonmetallic anti-seize compounds over metallic ones, owing to their high cost.

The market Landscape is Fairly Fragmented

The global anti-seize lubricants market is fairly fragmented, owing to a number of players holding small shares in the market. The top ten established players account for more than one-third of the total supply. Manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their partnerships with end users and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Established players provide services to end users, which is an added advantage and will help them build relations for long-term supply.

Key Companies Profiled

FUCHS

Chevron Corporation

Calumet Specialty Products Partners – Bel-Ray

DuPont – Molykote

3M Company

Henkel AG

CSW Industrials, Inc.

CRC Industries

Anti-Seize Technology

Permatex Inc.

Saf-T-Lok International Corporation

Bostik Inc.

Anti-Seize Compounds Market Taxonomy

Grade

Silver Grade

Nickel Grade

Food Grade

Marine Grade

Copper Grade

Regular Grade

Nuclear Grade

Non-metallic Grade

Zinc/Aluminum Grade

Special Purpose Anti-seize Grade

Sales Channel

Offline

Online

Container Type

Cans

Cartridges

Drums

Other Containers

End Use

Automotive & Transportation

Construction Equipment

Aircraft

Mining Equipment

Food Processing Equipment

Marine

Power Generation

Oil Exploration Equipment

Steel Foundry

Petrochemicals

Textile Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

