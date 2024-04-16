Global Cell Line Development Services Market, Projected to Reach US$ 12,957.8 Million by 2033, at a 7.4% CAGR

The global Cell Line Development Services market. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has the potential to achieve a value of around US$ 12,957.8 million by 2033, representing a substantial increase from US$ 6,365.2 million in 2023. This suggests a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The global Cell Line Development Services market plays a crucial role in the biopharmaceutical industry, providing essential services for the development and production of biologics and vaccines. The projected growth reflects the increasing demand for cell line development services and the expanding biopharmaceutical sector.

More sophisticated and effective therapeutic approaches are required as a result of the rising incidence of cancer and neurological diseases as well as the lack of available therapy options. In an effort to find new biological routes for the synthesis of innovative medications, businesses and governmental organizations are funding R&D projects and putting more of an emphasis on the creation of cell lines. The cell line development industry would benefit from the increased research and development expenditures on biosimilars resulting from the divestment of biopharmaceutical enterprises.

Market Competition:

Lonza, MabPlex Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Solentim Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Selexis, Corning, Inc., Wuxi App Tec, Inc., and Sartorius AG are a few of the major players in the worldwide cell line development services market.

The market is extremely competitive as a result of the large number of participants. Regional players are present in key development regions, especially Asia Pacific, but global players like Lonza, MabPlex Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Solentim Ltd. still hold a significant share of the market.

In May 2022 – ALSA Ventures, and Lonza, a global development and manufacturing partner to the pharma, biotech and nutrition industries, announced today a framework collaboration agreement to help ALSA’s portfolio of pre-clinical and early clinical biotechs develop and manufacture biologics and small molecule drug candidates.

In March 2021 – Pionyr Immunotherupatics collaborated with Lonza to support their oncology product development. Lonza will help Pionyr with cell line development and offer optimal yield and throughput.

In June 2022 – WuXi Advanced Therapies and Wugen Inc., announced a partnership to produce Wugen’s WU-NK-101, a novel immunotherapy that harnesses the power of memory natural killer (NK) cells to treat cancers. WuXi ATU will provide manufacturing and testing services for WU-NK-101 to enable the delivery of this innovative cell therapy to cancer patients.

Key Companies Profiled:

Lonza

MabPlex Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Solentim Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Selexis

Corning, Inc

Wuxi App Tec Inc.

Sartorius AG

Key Segments Profiled in the Cell Line Development Services Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Media and Reagents

Equipment

Others Cell Line Development Service Products

By Type:

Primary Services

Continuous Services

Hybridomas Services

Recombinant Cell Line Development Services

By Application:

Bioproduction

Diagnostics

Vaccines

Recombinant Protein Therapeutics

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicines

Drug Discovery

Toxicity Testing

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

Asia Pacific Market

Middle East & Africa Market

