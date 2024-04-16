Military Battery Market: Expected to Exceed US$ 2.2 Billion, Demonstrating a 4.7% CAGR by 2033

The Military Batteries Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Military Batteries market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Military Batteries. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2033. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI) latest report, the global Military Batteries Market value is forecast to rise from US$ 1.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.2 billion by 2033. Over the forecast period, global sales of Military Batteries are likely to soar at 4.7% CAGR. The target market is expected to create an absolute incremental opportunity of around US$ 0.805 billion through 2033.

Most of the military battery demand is expected to emerge from the land platform. This is due to rising adoption of land-based military equipment, such as land vehicles and missile systems that require batteries.

As per the latest analysis, the land platform segment is projected to thrive at a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period. Hence, it is likely to create lucrative revenue-generation opportunities for military battery manufacturers.

The exponential growth of the military & defense sector coupled with the rising adoption of advanced military systems is expected to boost the global Military Batteries Market.

Military Batteries are used to power a wide range of military and defense systems and equipment. These batteries are specifically designed for military applications as they offer improved energy density, reduced weight, and longer lifespan.

Rising spending on military & defense systems by governments across the globe is expected to elevate demand for Military Batteries during the forecast period.

Similarly, the growing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and high adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to boost the target market.

Other factors that are anticipated fuel market expansion are the development of compact, lightweight, and high-power density batteries and the rising electrification of military & defense equipment.

Growing environmental concerns and fluctuation in fuel prices are prompting military and defense organizations to explore the potential of electric aircraft in military applications. This is expected to create a high demand for Military Batteries.

Key Takeaways from this Market Research Study:

The global Military Batteries industry is predicted to cross a valuation of US$ 2.2 billion by 2033.

By platform, land segment is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period.

Based on capacity, below 12V segment is projected to thrive at 4.4% CAGR through 2033.

The United States Military Batteries Market is forecast to attain a valuation of over US$ 0.371 billion by 2033.

Military battery demand in Japan market is set to increase at 4.7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

China Military Batteries industry is projected to cross a valuation of US$ 0.480 billion by 2033.

The United Kingdom market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

Military battery sales in Korea are likely to soar at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Arotech Corporation Bren-Tronics, Inc. BST Systems, Inc. Cell-Con, Inc Concorde Battery Corporation Denchi Power Ltd. EaglePicher Technologies LLC EnerSys, Inc. Kokam Co., Ltd. Lincad Ltd

These key players are introducing new batteries for specific military applications to increase their revenues. They are also employing strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, agreements, partnerships, and facility expansions to stay ahead in the market.

Recent developments:

In February 2021, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. announced the acquisition of UltraCell LLC, a leader in lightweight fuel technology.

In August 2019, Saft introduced new Xcelion 6T Type 1-A batteries for military ground vehicles and other applications.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Military Batteries Market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals market projections based on platform (land, marine, aviation), capacity (below 12V, 12 to 24V, and above 24V), type (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), end use (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Market Segmentation:

By Platform:

Land

Marine

Aviation

By Capacity:

Below 12V

12 to 24V

Above 24V

By Type:

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable

By End Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa

