Remote Cooled Cube Ice Machines Market Anticipated 5% CAGR by 2033

The rising popularity of energy-efficient machines is driving significant demand, aligning with the global shift towards sustainable practices. Additionally, the expansion of food chain businesses is fueling market growth, as these establishments seek reliable and efficient ice-making solutions to meet increasing demand.

The Remote Cooled Cube Ice Machines Market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected size of US$ 1.86 billion in 2023, expected to surge beyond US$ 3.03 billion by 2033. Sales of these machines are forecasted to climb at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements play a pivotal role in shaping the market landscape, particularly in the continuous development and innovation of remote cooled cube ice machines. These advancements not only enhance the efficiency and performance of the machines but also contribute to their overall reliability and longevity, further bolstering market growth.

Regional Analysis

FMI projects that the North American region will maintain its dominance, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market share by 2023. The North American market for remote cooled cube ice machines is anticipated to witness steady growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033. As the demand for ice cubes surges, driven by the burgeoning food service and hospitality sectors, the market is poised for significant expansion. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to capture approximately 35% of the market share by 2023, reflecting robust growth prospects. This growth is propelled by escalating demand for ice cubes across various industries, including hospitality, food and beverage (F&B), and healthcare. Furthermore, the proliferation of restaurants and the rapid expansion of the retail sector are further catalysts propelling market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players

IMI Cornelius

Kold Draft

Vogt

Snowsman

Scotsman

Manitowoc

KD Industries

Koolaire

Ice-O-Matic

HOwe Corp

Viking

Market Segmentation

By Installation:

Floor standing machine

Under counter machine

Countertop machine

By Component Type:

Pre Charged Ice Maker

Pre Charged Line Set

Pre Charged Remote Condenser ICE Series CIM Series

Mixing Valve

Compressor Thermal Expansion Valves Electronic Valves Capillary Tubes

Heat Exchanger Liquid line Suction line



By Distribution Channel:

Offline Stores Multi brand Store Independent Store Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

By Region: