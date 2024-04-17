Hotel Ice Dispensers Market Anticipated 6.8% CAGR by 2033

Increase in electricity costs and environmental concerns, the energy consumption of ice makers is said to stay as the primary issue that might have the most influence on consumer decisions. The use of technology solutions by the manufacturers for optimizing electricity use in ice makers and introducing energy-efficient ice makers for attracting a bigger client base. This provides energy-efficient ice makers, and producers in the ice maker market offering ice maker accessories, like ice totes, ice scoops, and ice caddies, for distinguishing themselves from the intense rivalry of the market.

Global hotel ice dispenser market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 3,700 million in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to be valued at US$ 7,143.6 million by the end of 2033.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17092

North America is said to dominate the ice maker market with maximum revenue share. The importance of penetration of ice in the food business, coffee shops, bars, and lounges acts as a major factor in the enlargement of the ice maker market. The regional market extension is expected to be driven by a raise in the adoption of modular kitchens with high-tech appliances in the commercial and residential sectors.

Regional Insights

The hotel ice dispenser market in North America is experiencing rapid expansion, with new entrants and products continually entering the market. Currently, it holds a substantial market share of 40% in the region. This growth is propelled by the rising demand for ice in the food and beverage sector, coupled with the necessity for more efficient and economical ice production solutions. In Europe, the hotel ice dispenser market is also witnessing rapid growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for ice-based beverages. Significant growth is anticipated in the upcoming years, with major market players heavily investing in research and development to enhance competitiveness and ensure the production of ice in various shapes. Within Europe, the United Kingdom commands a noteworthy 22% share of the market, with considerable investments in marketing and promotional endeavors aimed at capturing a larger market share. China leads the Asia Pacific market, holding an impressive 32% share of the total market. This growth is attributed to the thriving hospitality industry in the region and the escalating demand for ice in food and beverage applications.

Some of The Important Developments of the Key Players in The Market Are:

In January 2023, Hoshizaki America Lancer Worldwide, and Jackson WWS will be exhibiting for the first time under the new name Hoshizaki Alliance at NAFEM next week in Orlando. The Hoshizaki Alliance members’ goal is to provide integrated solutions to customers through innovative quality products. There will be several new products from all three companies including the Lancer IBD Bold 30i beverage dispenser, Jackson’s NXP high and low temp under counters, and Hoshizaki’s new line of heated cabinets.

In March 2023, Accucold, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), expanded its lineup of purpose-built vaccine refrigeration with the industry’s largest selection of cold storage equipment certified to the NSF/ANSI 456 Vaccine Storage Standard. Available in 9 sizes from 1 to 18 cu.ft., the Accucold Pharma-Vac Performance Series has been tested by an ANSI-accredited third-party laboratory to conform to the latest standard.

Some of the prominent players in the global hotel ice dispensers market are Suwhwea , A oksee , Avantco Ice Machines , Cornelius , Follett Corporation , Hoshizaki , Ice-O-Matic , Manitowoc Ice , Scotsman Ice Systems , Servend , iceValet , Summit Appliances and others.

To Buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17092

Segmentation

By Installation Type:

Counter Top

Free Standing

Modular

By Cooling Method:

Air Cooled

Water Cooled

By Shape:

Chewblate

Cubelet

Half Size Cube

Full Size Cube

Nugget

By Region: