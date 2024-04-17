Global Hidradenitis (HS) Suppurativa Treatment Industry Is Expected to Reach US$ 1,240.9 Million by 2033 at a 4.97% CAGR | FMI

The Global Hidradenitis (HS) Suppurativa Treatment Industry is expected to undergo a significant transformation, according to a recent industry analysis. The market is projected to surpass a remarkable valuation of US$763.6 million in 2023 and is anticipated to surge to an impressive US$1,240.9 million by 2033, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.97%. This press release highlights the market’s projected growth trajectory and the key factors driving this expansion.

The market is currently witnessing a surge in pipeline therapies targeting key interleukins, including IL-17 and IL-1, along with anti-TNF, JAK inhibitors, and anti-complement factors. These upcoming therapies are expected to offer patients a more convenient route of administration, potentially increasing treatment duration and consequently boosting market growth.

One of the primary drivers behind the expanding Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is the escalating prevalence of skin diseases. Factors such as secondary infections, obstruction of hair follicles, and inflammation of specific sweat glands contribute significantly to the rising cases of Hidradenitis Suppurativa. The market is further fueled by increased healthcare expenditure, which enhances infrastructure, and initiatives by both public and private organizations to raise awareness about the condition.

The Hidradenitis Suppurativa market is set to benefit from the growing number of obesity cases, driven by changing lifestyles and rising disposable income. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population and a surge in smoking-related incidents will contribute to the market’s robust growth.

Moreover, the market’s growth is fuelled by a rise in the number of research and development activities. This will provide lucrative opportunities for the hidradenitis suppurativa market growth. Shortly, technologically sophisticated treatments such as laser operations are anticipated to fuel hidradenitis suppurativa market growth.

Furthermore, the hidradenitis suppurativa market is growing due to FDA approvals for medication delivery and clinical trials. Increasing drug approval rates and launches and growth in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the hidradenitis suppurativa market growth in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Industry Study

North America is expected to dominate the market of hidradenitis suppurativa treatment with market valuation to reach USD 620.4 million by the end of the forecast period.

by the end of the forecast period. The market in East Asia is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the projected timeline.

during the projected timeline. By treatment type, the biologics segment is expected is to lead the market with a 61.4% segment share by the end of 2033.

segment share by the end of 2033. With a market share of 65%, hospital pharmacy is expected to possess market hegemony by distribution channel, by the end of the forecast period.

“Technologically sophisticated treatments like laser therapy and rapid drug approvals will fuel the market in forecast period”, comments an FMI analyst.

Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Industry Competitive Landscape

The global Hidradenitis suppurativa market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players and innovative product offerings. In addition, business expansion activities through partnerships and agreements are factors expected to further increase the competition. Some recent developments in this industry are as follows:

In June 2022, Priovant Therapeutics and Ongoing Registrational Studies for Oral Brepocitinib in Dermatomyositis and Lupus were announced by Roivant and Pfizer.

In February 2021, AbbVie Inc., received FDA approval for HUMIRA (adalimumab), which can be used to treat moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

In March 2022, MoonLake had started the Phase II trial of nanobody, sonelokimab for treating moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Sonelokimab has the potential to treat inflammatory diseases by inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers that cause inflammation in the body.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hidradenitis suppurative (HS) treatment market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the Hidradenitis suppurativa treatment market, the market is segmented based on Clinical stages (Hurley Stage 1-low, Hurley Stage 2-moderate, Hurley Stage 3-high) By Treatment type [(Medication- Biologics, Antibiotics, Hormonal therapy, Immune suppurativa drugs, Zinc supplements, Pain medications), Surgery] By route of administration (Oral, tropical) By end-user (Hospitals, homecare, Specialty clinics) By distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy) By region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South-Asia, East-Asia, Oceania, Middle East, and Africa)

Global Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Industry Key Companies Profiled

InflaRx N.V

Novartis A.G

Incyte Corporation

UCB Biopharma SPRL

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Amgen Inc.

ChemoCentryx

Priovant Therapeutics

AnaptysBio

AbbVie Inc.

ACELYRIN

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Hidradenitis (HS) Suppurativa Treatment Industry

Hurley Stage 1- Low

Hurley Stage 2- Moderate

Hurley Stage 3- High

By Treatment Type:

Medication Biologics Antibiotics Hormonal Therapy Immune Suppurativa Drugs Zinc Supplements Pain Medications

Surgery

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Tropical

By End Users:

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

