Water Automation and Instrumentation Market Growth Analysis: 8.1% CAGR and US$ 48 Billion Projection by 2033

A comprehensive analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), a well-respected market research and consulting firm certified by ESCOMAR, anticipates significant growth in the water automation and instrumentation market. According to the report, the market is poised to reach an impressive valuation of $22 billion by the conclusion of 2023. This remarkable growth is attributed to a substantial transformation in water treatment processes, with a pronounced shift towards automation and instrumentation. These advancements are revolutionizing the industry by facilitating advanced monitoring, control, and optimization capabilities.

Global Water Quality Enhancement through Automation

The water automation and instrumentation sector plays a crucial role in improving water quality across different industries. By incorporating advanced sensors, flow meters, and analyzers, it enables the continuous monitoring of water quality parameters, giving operators valuable information to make informed choices. This technological advancement enables accurate management of chemical dosing, treatment procedures, and the optimization of system efficiency.

Robust Growth Trajectory

According to research conducted by the FMI (Futuristic Market Insights), the water automation and instrumentation market is projected to experience a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033. This impressive growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of smart grid technologies in the water sector, which closely parallels the successful transformation seen in the electricity industry. These cutting-edge systems leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics to enhance various aspects of water management, including optimizing water distribution, detecting and addressing leaks, ensuring water quality, and facilitating efficient water consumption management through the implementation of smart meters.

Global Reach and Impact

Over the last five years, the global water automation and instrumentation market displayed a commendable CAGR of 11.5% (2018-2022). Future Market Insights’ research underscores the critical role advanced instrumentation plays in simplifying water quality monitoring. Swift identification of contaminants, pathogens, and emerging pollutants is facilitated by these instruments, enabling prompt responses to safeguard public health.

Enhanced Aquatic Environment Management

Real-time water quality data is poised to revolutionize the management of aquatic environments and potable water safety. Centralized monitoring and control of water systems, facilitated by remote automation, will streamline operations, reduce emergency response times, and elevate overall system performance. This will be particularly significant in regions where water resource management is a pressing concern.

Technological Advancements and Wastewater Treatment Drive Market Growth

Sensors are the cornerstone of water automation and instrumentation, and recent advancements have yielded sensors capable of accurately measuring parameters such as pH, conductivity, dissolved oxygen, flow rates, pressure, and level. These sensors enable more effective monitoring and control of water systems. Additionally, the rising prominence of big data analytics is expected to transform water management by harnessing insights from vast data streams generated by sensors.

Key Players Driving Innovation

Leading industry players have devoted substantial resources to research and development, resulting in the creation of groundbreaking products. Notable collaborations and mergers within the market have led to the expansion of product portfolios, strengthening industry leadership.

Key Players:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Endress+Hauser AG
  • General Electric
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Pepperl Fuchs
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

Recent Notable Developments

In June 2023, Ontario-Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation solutions, unveiled EcoStruxureTM Automation Expert V23.0. A trailblazing software-centered industrial automation system, EcoStruxureTM Automation Expert V23.0 empowers industrial automation professionals to decouple software from hardware, revolutionizing system design, operation, and maintenance.

Similarly, ABB and China Telecom jointly established a lab for digitalization and industrial IoT in June 2023. ABB’s collaboration with E Surfing IoT in the smart water networks domain yielded exceptional results, boosting data quality, operational efficiency, and energy conservation by an impressive 20%.

Water Automation and Instrumentation Market by Category

By Process Stage:

  • Collection of Water
  • Treatment of Water
  • Distribution of Water
  • Dead End System
  • Radial System
  • Grid System
  • Ring System
  • Method of Water Distribution

By Automation Technology:

  • Distributed Control System – DCS
  • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition – SCADA
  • Programmable Logic Controller – PLC
  • Human Machine Interface – HMI
  • Manufacturing Execution System – MES
  • Identity & Access Management – IAM
  • Laboratory Information Management System – LIMS

By Instrumentation:

  • Pressure Transmitter
  • Level Transmitter
  • Hydrostatic Operating Principle
  • Ultrasonic Operating Principle
  • Capacitive Operation
  • Guided Wave Radar
  • Electromagnetic Flow Meters
  • Sludge Density Measurement
  • Gas and Liquid Analyzer
  • Leakage Detection Systems
  • Control Valves
  • High and Low AC Drives
  • Others

