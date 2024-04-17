Global Dosimetry Market Growth, Expected to Surpass US$4,882.60 Million by 2034, at a 4.5% CAGR

The global dosimetry market, valued at US$3,144.10 million in 2024, continues to benefit from rapidly increasing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, and neurology-related diseases, which are driving the demand for dosimeters.

According to market assessment by FMI, the dosimetry market is projected to reach a valuation of US$4,882.60 million by 2034, expanding at an average growth rate of 4.5%. This growth is attributed to the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other neurological disorders, emphasizing the critical role of dosimeters in radiation safety and monitoring.

Key Takeaways:

Acquisition Key Strategy Followed by Leading Manufacturers:

Leading manufacturers in the Dosimetry market are focusing on the acquisition strategy to enhance their product portfolio and expand their regional presence. For instance, in 2017, Fortive acquired Landauer, a leading global provider of subscription-based technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure.

In 2016, Mirion Technologies Inc. acquired Canberra Industries. Mirion’s acquisition of Canberra brings together two of the most respected and experienced industry players, and offers comprehensive and compelling solutions for the global customer base.

Major Players are:

Honeywell Fisher Scientific Inc. Landauer, Inc. (Fortive) Mirion Technologies Inc. Fuji Electric Corporation of America Polimaster Inc. JP Laboratories Inc

Want more insights on the Dosimetry market?

A new study by Future Market Insights opines on the evolution of the Dosimetry market from 2014 to 2021, and presents demand projections for 2022 to 2029, on the basis of product (personal electronic dosimeters, self-reading dosimeters, processed dosimeters), modality (wearable and non-wearable), energy (active dosimeters and passive dosimeters), and end user (industrial, medical, oil and gas, defence, homeland security, mining, environmental, others), across seven prominent regions.

Dosimetry Market by Category

By Product Type:

Personal Electronic Dosimeter

Self-reading Dosimeters

Processed Dosimeters

By Modality:

Wearable Collar level Chest level Waist level Wrist level Finger level

Non-wearable

By Energy:

Active Dosimeters

Passive Dosimeters Optically Stimulated Luminescence Dosimeter (OSLD) Thermoluminescence Dosimeters (TLD) Radiophotoluminescence (RPL)



By End User:

Industrial

Medical

Oil and Gas

Defense, Homeland Security

Mining

Environmental

Others

