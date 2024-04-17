Global Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Expected to Reach US$1,620.50 Million by 2034 at a 7.60% CAGR

The canine atopic dermatitis treatment market is poised for a considerable valuation bump, projected to increase from US$1,182.60 million in 2024 to US$1,620.50 million in 2034. The updated report indicates a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.20% from 2024 to 2034. This marks a significant decrease from the previous CAGR of 7.60% observed between 2019 and 2023.

Canine atopic dermatitis, a chronic inflammatory skin disease affecting dogs, has been a focus of attention in the pet healthcare sector. However, the market’s growth rate is experiencing a notable deceleration compared to previous years.

The market’s expansion is fueled by several key factors:

Growing Pet Ownership and Increased Spending: Pet ownership continues to climb globally, with pet parents increasingly viewing their furry companions as valued members of the family. This translates into a greater willingness to invest in their pets’ health and well-being, including effective treatments for atopic dermatitis.

Demand for Novel Therapeutics: Traditional treatments can have limitations. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for novel therapeutics, such as monoclonal antibodies, which offer a more targeted and potentially more effective approach to managing canine atopic dermatitis.

Focus on Animal Comfort and Quality of Life: Pet owners are becoming more attuned to their dogs' comfort and quality of life. Effective treatments for atopic dermatitis can significantly improve a dog's overall well-being by reducing itching and inflammation.

Key Takeaways of Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Study

Immunosuppressant drugs that currently lead the market will lose their market share to monoclonal antibodies (mAb).

Oral administration remains at the forefront of preferred drug intake method.

Injectable drugs will witness a steady CAGR and will rise to prominence by 2029, surpassing oral administration.

Retail pharmacies continue to hold the leading revenue share; veterinary clinics closing in.

Gains in canine atopic dermatitis treatment market are concentrated in North America.

Top Growth Drivers

Established players in human life sciences are investing significant pecuniary resources in veterinary science, ascertaining the market growth.

Robust healthcare infrastructure and rising pet ownership are bolstering the growth of market in North America.

Swift recovery and less side effects remain the growth levers fueling demand for injectable veterinary drugs.

Increasing online availability and easy accessibility of medical information will continue to be the significant growth contributor.

Key Restraints

Certain therapeutic agents are facing increasing resistance, which is limiting the demand for immunosuppressant drugs.

Ineffectual management by healthcare providers is a major hindrance to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in global canine atopic dermatitis treatment market include, but are not limited to, Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis, Boragen Inc., and Immunomic Therapeutics Inc. Industry giants are focused on strategic alliances with regional players to boost their global presence. They continue to direct substantial resources towards regional acquisitions in order to fortify their market foothold. For instance, Zoetis acquired Nexvet Biopharma (2018) to accelerate the development of mAb therapies. This would enable the company to create new alternatives for treating canine atopic dermatitis. On the other hand, Elanco Animal Health acquired Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc. (2017), to innovate their range of rabies vaccines, canine and feline products.

Canine Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market By Category

By Drug Class :

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressants

Antibiotics

Antihistamines

Emollients

Essential Fatty Acids

Antipruritics

Monoclonal Antibodies

By Route of Administration :

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel :

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

