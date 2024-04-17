Global Widefield Imaging System Market is poised to reach US$ 1.4 billion by 2033

The global widefield imaging system market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated worth of US$ 0.6 billion in 2023, projected to surge to US$ 1.4 billion by 2033. Over the decade spanning 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

Driving this remarkable growth is the escalating demand for widefield imaging devices, coupled with increased investments in expanding healthcare infrastructure globally. The market’s trajectory is further fueled by the critical role that widefield imaging systems play in the detection and management of diabetic retinopathy.

Get Access to Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1732

Widefield imaging systems, in contrast to traditional fundus cameras, offer a broader field of view of the retina. This capability allows for the early identification of subtle changes in retinal blood vessels, microaneurysms, hemorrhages, and other indicators of diabetic retinopathy. As a result, these advanced imaging systems contribute significantly to improving patient outcomes by enabling early detection and intervention.

The demand for widefield imaging is high in pediatric retinal disease as it is non-invasive and does not require contact with the eye, making it more comfortable and less intimidating for pediatric patients, including infants and young children. Widefield imaging eliminates the need for eye drops and the associated discomfort.

Rise in the number of ophthalmic surgeries being performed due to flourishing medical tourism and the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing consumer spending on eye health is favoring the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

From 2018 to 2022, the widefield imaging systems market market demand expanded at a CAGR of 6.2%

Based on component, the instrument segment is expected to account for a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Global widefield imaging systems demand in Germany is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033.

In the United States, the market is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion between 2023 and 2033.

A growth rate of 8.4% is estimated for the standalone segment over the forecast period.

China is projected to expand by 8.0% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the widefield imaging systems market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

“The rise in the number of ophthalmic surgeries being performed due to flourishing medical tourism is favoring the market growth. Increasing investment in healthcare in emerging economies is anticipated to support the growth of the market during the forecast period,” Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Our Comprehensive Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1732

Competitive Landscape:

The market players invest in research and development, sustainability initiatives, and digitalization to stay competitive and provide innovative widefield imaging systems market solutions to a wide range of industries. Some of the recent developments in the market are discussed below.

In January 2022 – Heidelberg Engineering is serving as a member of the Glaucoma / Myopia OCT Phenotyping Consortium (GMOPC), in a new effort to support research to improve the detection of glaucoma, the world´s leading cause of irreversible vision loss.

In October 2023 – ZEISS Medical Technology and Boehringer Ingelheim announced a long-term strategic collaboration to develop predictive analytics to enable early detection of eye diseases and more personalized treatments to prevent vision loss for people with serious eye diseases.

The partnership brings together their leading expertise in ophthalmological technology, data analytics, algorithms and the development of first-in-class treatments to detect early and treat retinal diseases before irreversible vision loss occurs.

Key Companies Profiled:

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Visunex Medical Systems, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Clarity Medical Systems, Inc.

Optos plc.

Centervue S.p.A

Purchase Now to Access: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1732

Widefield Imaging Systems Market by Category:

By Component:

Instrument

Software Image Viewing Software Data Analysis and Interpretation Software



By Indication:

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinopathy of Prematurity

Pediatric Retinal Diseases

Retinal Vein Occlusion

Ocular Oncology

Uveitis

Chorioretinal Disease

Glaucoma

Others

By Modality:

Standalone

Portable

By End User:

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube