Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aerobatic Aircraft Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aerobatic aircraft market looks promising with opportunities in the leisure activity and instructional applications. The global aerobatic aircraft market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of entertainment and sports related activities and growing popularity of aerobatic aircraft for training and recreational purposes.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aerobatic aircraft market to 2030 by type (single-engine and kit), application (leisure activities, instructional, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single-engine and kit are the major segments of aerobatic aircraft market by type. Lucintel forecasts that single-engine is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, leisure activity is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

American Champion Aircraft, VANS AIRCRAFT, WACO Aircraft, Pacific Aerospace, OSKBES MAI, Aviat Aircraft, Grob Aircraft, Diamond Aircraft, PIPISTREL, and SUPERMARINE AIRCRAFT are the major suppliers in the aerobatic aircraft market.

