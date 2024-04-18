Lucintel Forecasts the Global Folded Filter Element Market to Reach $3.3 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global folded filter element market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, electronic, chemical, and food and beverage markets. The global folded filter element market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for clean and purified fluids across a range of industries, including water treatment, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive, strict laws pertaining to environmental protection and emission control, increased emphasis on enhancing the quality of the air and water, as well as the expanding demand for effective industrial processes.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in folded filter element market to 2030 by type (polypropylene folding filter element, PES folded filter element, polytetrafluoroethylene folding filter element, polyvinylidene fluoride folding filter element, and nylon film folding filter element), application (pharmaceutical, electronic, chemical, food and beverage, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, polypropylene folding filter element, PES folded filter element, polytetrafluoroethylene folding filter element, polyvinylidene fluoride folding filter element, and nylon film folding filter element are the major segments of folded filter element market by type. Lucintel forecasts that polypropylene folding filter element will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its low cost, chemical resilience, and wide working temperature range.

Within this market, pharmaceutical will remain the largest segment because it ensures the purity and sterility of pharmaceuticals and medications.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the fast expansion of this region’s industrial sector, notably in China and India.

Feature-Tec, Wuxi Blue Sky Water Treatment Equipment, Xinxiang Lifei Erte Filter, TROJAN, and Yitong are the major suppliers in the folded filter element market.

