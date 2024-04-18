Lucintel Forecasts the Global Peracetic Acid Market to Reach $1.5 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global peracetic acid market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, food & beverage, water treatment, and pulp & paper markets. The global peracetic acid market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in peracetic acid usage in the pharmaceutical sector, growing use of peracetic acid for effective water treatment solutions, and increasing need to sanitize surgical instruments.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in peracetic acid market to 2030 by grade (<5% grade, 5–15% grade, and >15% grade), application (disinfectant, sterilant, sanitizer, and others), end use (healthcare, food & beverage, water treatment, pulp & paper, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, disinfectant, sterilant, and sanitizer are the major segments of peracetic acid market by application. Lucintel forecasts that disinfectant will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its efficiency, minimal toxicity, and environmental friendliness, along with the broad use in a variety of industries, such as agriculture, water purification, food & beverage, and healthcare

Within this market, food and beverages will remain the largest segment because of its ability to kill fungi, bacteria, yeasts, and pathogens, and in many food processing facilities and bottling factories, they are utilized as disinfectants and sanitizers to lower microbiological contamination.

Download sample by clicking on peracetic acid market

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing use of this chemical in the food and beverage, health care, and water treatment sectors in this region’s nations, particularly the UK, Germany, and France.

Solvay, Evonik Industries, Ecolab, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Jubilant Life Sciences, National Peroxide, Kemira, Seeler Industries, and Airedale Chemicals are the major suppliers in the peracetic acid market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Compact Construction Equipment Market in Canada

Compressed Air Filter And Dryer Market in Canada

Emi Filter Market in Canada

Freight Management System Market in Canada

Fuel Cell Bus Market in Canada

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market in Canada