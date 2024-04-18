Lucintel Forecasts the Global Molecular Sieve Desiccant Market to Reach $759.0 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global molecular sieve desiccant market looks promising with opportunities in the refinery, industrial drying, air brake, packaging, coating, adhesive, sealant & elastomer, and refrigerant markets. The global molecular sieve desiccant market is expected to reach an estimated $759.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing knowledge of the advantages of utilizing desiccants with molecular sieves, continuous advancement in desiccant manufacturing technologies, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in emerging economies, as well as, rising usage in healthcare and electronics.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in molecular sieve desiccant market to 2030 by form (bead, pellet, and powder), type (3A, 4A, 5A, 13X, and others), application (refinery, industrial drying, air brake, packaging, coating, adhesive, sealant & elastomer, refrigerant, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, 3A, 4A, 5A, and 13X are the major segments of molecular sieve desiccant market by type. Lucintel forecasts that 4A will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to low cost and great capacity for absorption.

Within this market, refinery will remain the largest segment because this segment largely relies on molecular sieve desiccants to filter and remove excess moisture from aliphatic hydrocarbons, aromatic hydrocarbons, synthetic gas, and mercaptans.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the purchasing power and disposable incomes of this middle class is rising and this result in demand for more consumer durables like cars and electronics that need molecular sieve desiccants to be manufactured.

Van Air, Zeochem, SORBEAD, Tosoh, Arkema, BASF, Honeywell International, JIUZHOU CHEMICALS, KNT, and Merck are the major suppliers in the molecular sieve desiccant market.

