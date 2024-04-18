Lucintel Forecasts the Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market to Reach $36.6 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronic, packaging, furnishing and interior, and footwear markets. The global methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market is expected to reach an estimated $36.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for PU insulation in the construction industry and the increased manufacturing of polyurethane composites, growing popularity of bio-based MDI products, as well as, increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendliness.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market to 2030 by form (pure MDI, polymeric MDI, and modified MDI), application (rigid foam and flexible foam), end use (building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronic, packaging, furnishing and interior, footwear, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, rigid foam and flexible foam are the major segments of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market by application. Lucintel forecasts that rigid foam will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it is extensively used in the building sector to insulate buildings and residences.

Within this market, building & construction will remain the largest segment due to the need for energy-efficient insulating materials, long-lasting coatings, and powerful adhesives.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because the use of MDI is growing in the region owing to rising demand from sectors like construction, furniture, electronics, and automotive in nations like China, India, and Japan.

Tosoh, Hexion, Hauntsman International, BASF, Redox, Wanhua Chemical, TCI Chemicals, Merck, DOW, and DHAL OP CHEMICAL are the major suppliers in the methylene diphenyl diisocyanate market.

