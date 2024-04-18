Lucintel Forecasts the Global Glutaraldehyde Market to Reach $600.0 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global glutaraldehyde market looks promising with opportunities in the disinfection & sterilization, leather tanning, pesticide, and electron & light microscopy markets. The global glutaraldehyde market is expected to reach an estimated $600.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are notable increase in the demand from the worldwide healthcare sector for chemical sterilants and high-level disinfectants, growing use of the disinfectant glutaraldehyde in wastewater treatment applications, as well as, increasing demand for hygiene and personal care products.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in glutaraldehyde market to 2030 by product (glutaraldehyde 50%, glutaraldehyde 25%, and others), application (disinfection & sterilization, leather tanning, pesticide, electron & light microscopy, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, glutaraldehyde 50% and glutaraldehyde 25% are the major segments of glutaraldehyde market by product. Lucintel forecasts that glutaraldehyde 50% will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because the substance kills a wide variety of germs and is utilized in a variety of applications such as healthcare equipment sterilization, leather fixatives, and chemical intermediates.

Within this market, disinfection & sterilization will remain the largest segment because the water treatment plants utilize the product to eliminate infections such as viruses, bacteria, and fungus.

Download sample by clicking on glutaraldehyde market

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the thriving healthcare industries in the UK, France, Germany, and Spain, as well as, progressive developments in the agrochemicals industries in the region.

Universal Preserv-A-Chem, Grassland Agro, Advanced Sterilization Products, Sisco Research Laboratories, Whiteley, Lenntech, The Dow Chemical, and Finoric are the major suppliers in the glutaraldehyde market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Spray Adhesives Market in Canada

Surface Protection Tapes Market in Canada

Synthetic And Bio Based Polypropylene Market in Canada

Synthetic Dyes And Pigment Market in Canada

Robotic Welding Market in Canada

Abf Substrate Market in Canada